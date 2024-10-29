Award-winning Tyrone probiotic drinks company has ‘mooch’ to celebrate

Bronagh Quail pictured in the Tesco store in Dungannon launching her Moocha Kombucha range in store, which is now available across all Tesco NI stores in the north

County Tyrone probiotic drinks maker Moocha Kombucha has ‘mooch’ to celebrate after securing a major deal to stock its range across all Tesco stores in Northern Ireland.

The multi award-winning drink is made using the highest quality organic ingredients and is packed with probiotics and antioxidants, supporting good digestive health and wellbeing, and was launched in Tesco as part of its healthy food and drinks selection.

Tesco NI stores will offer three flavours of Moocha Kombucha - elderflower and lemon, peach & turmeric, and mixed berry - in 250ml cans, all containing over three billion live cultures per can.

Founded in 2020 by Benburb woman Bronagh Quail, Moocha Kombucha, an organic certified kombucha using only certified organic ingredients, was created as a healthy tea-based drink which was good for gut and overall health and wellbeing.

Some of the drinks in the Moocha Kombucha range

On her travels to Australia in 2009, Bronagh became unwell, mainly as a result of travelling on a shoestring, and not eating well enough (in her own words), resulting in illness.

A visit to a natural herbalist introduced her to her first kombucha and herbal drinks, and on returning to Ireland and working for nearly a decade in design, Bronagh revisited the moment her life changed and decided to try her hand in drinks.

Since starting the kombucha at her kitchen table in Benburb and attending farmers markets across the north, Bronagh has now grown Moocha Kombucha into over 140 retail, cafes, delis and local health shops, and now retailing in all Tesco stores here in Northern Ireland.

She said: “As a small family run company, it’s a real moment of pride to see my drinks range on the shelves in Tesco as part of everyday food-to-go meal deals and drinks for sale.

“This is the first time Tesco NI has incorporated a kombucha into food-to-go. It fits in perfectly with the retailer’s focus on healthy food and drinks, and I’m sure the three organic flavours will be big hit with customers.”

Tesco NI buyer David Thompson said: “Bronagh and the team have worked tirelessly to perfect a delicious, award-winning, locally-based drink. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with them and be part of their journey.”

In September Moocha Kombucha won the Gold Award for drinks presse at the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, hot on the heels of winning the micro business of the year accolade at the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Awards.