Average house price in Northern Ireland jumps by £50k in five years, while new builds surge by £75k

The average new build home in Northern Ireland increased by £23,000 last year, official data shows.

THE average price of a house in the north increased by 9% last year to £183,259, official figures show.

The latest Northern Ireland House Price Index found the average home sold for £183,259 in the final quarter of 2024, around £15,000 more than the same quarter in 2023.

It’s the highest house price recorded by the government index since the first quarter of 2008, and means the cost of the average home in Northern Ireland has increased by more than £50,000 (38%) since the end of 2019.

The figures reveal the average new build home sold for £241,683 in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, around £23,000 (10.5%) higher than 12 months earlier.

That means the average new build house in the north now costs £75,000 (45%) more than it did five years ago.

The north’s official house price index is compiled by Land and Property Services, assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, and uses stamp duty data on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.

While the index suggests prices are at their highest since 2008, the Bank of England’s inflation calculator indicates the £183,259 recorded in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 would be the equivalent of just under £115,000 in 2008.

The same inflation calculator estimates the historic high of £212,617, recorded by the house price index in Q3 2007, would be the equivalent of around £353,000 in today’s prices.

The most expensive place to buy a home in Q4 2024 was Lisburn & Castlereagh, with prices jumping by 11.4% in a year to £218,157.

Ards & North Down was next on the price list, with the average home selling for £209,399, up 9.5% on Q4 2023, ahead of Causeway Coast & Glens (+9.7% to £201,714) and Newry, Mourne & Down (+7.5% to £195,480).

House price index and standardised price in each council area in the fourth quarter of 2024. (LPS/Nisra)

Double digit annual increases were also recorded in Derry City & Strabane (+10% to £167,762) and Fermanagh & Omagh (+11% to £178,330).

Mid & East Antrim was the most affordable place to buy, with prices averaging at £161,050, up by just 5.4% over the year.

Belfast was the fourth most affordable district to buy in Q4 2024, with prices rising 10.3% over the year to £168,979.

Across Northern Ireland, the average detached house sold for £287,321 in Q4 2024 (+7.8% year-on-year), with semi-detached homes selling for £184,782 (+9.7%).

Apartments sold for £129,499 on average, up 9% over the year, with a 4.5% jump between the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

Terrace houses were most affordable at £129,499, but were still up 9.4% year-on-year.