Autumn Budget 2024: Do you have a question you would like answered?

Aisléan Nicholson from Deloitte will be answering subscriber's questions about the 2024 Autumn Budget

As a subscriber to the Irish News you have the opportunity to ask a question of tax expert Aisléan Nicholson from Deloitte, ahead of the autumn Budget.

Aisléan will answer your questions about the Budget and what it means for you after the Autumn Statement is read by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on October 30.

Ms Reeves will be looking to raise up to £40 billion from tax hikes and spending cuts in order to avoid a return to austerity. Labour promised in its manifesto that there would not be tax rises on VAT, income tax and national insurance, as part of a promise that it would “not increase taxes on working people”. In an interview today, Ms Reeves told the BBC that “you can’t just sort of pretend that the sort of fiscal position that we’ve inherited is all fine and there won’t be any pain in fixing it”.

Aisléan Nicholson is a Business Tax advisory partner with Deloitte, based in Belfast, focusing on the Northern Ireland market. Before joining Deloitte Ireland, Aisléan spent more than 18 years with Deloitte UK, advising domestic and multinational companies on UK corporate and international tax matters, including business restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, financing structures, transfer pricing models and UK tax strategy.

* Return to this article on Wednesday October 30 to read her answers to your questions.

