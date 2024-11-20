Armagh apple company Natural Umber secures pre-Christmas listing with M&S

Armagh-based Natural Umber, which manufactures premium organic apple cider vinegar, has found its magic and sparkle early this year after securing a deal to have its products stocked by Marks & Spencer for the first time across 15 of its stores in Ireland.

The development will see Natural Umber available from now in M&S stores including the major Lisburn, Belfast, Dublin and Cork stores, while its range will be available to purchase soon from a number of the retail giant’s other stores including Newtownbreda, Malone Lisburn Road, Banbridge, The Quays in Newry, Ballymena, Bangor, and Omni Park and Liffey Valley in Dublin.

Luke Mackle, director with Natural Umber, said: “This is a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to reach more customers who are seeking high-quality, organic products.

“Marks & Spencer’s commitment to excellence and sustainability aligns perfectly with our own values, making this collaboration a natural healthy fit.”

Natural Umber, which has been awarded Gold in the Northern Ireland Great Taste Awards and Gold in the Blas na hÉireann Awards, is renowned for its distinctive taste and superior quality.

Produced from carefully selected organic apples, the apple cider vinegar is raw, unfiltered, and contains the ‘mother’ – a complex structure of beneficial acids that occur naturally as part of the fermentation process.

The name Natural Umber (www.naturalumber.com) reflects the rich, deep colour of the vinegar, distinguishing it from other products on the market.

The product not only enhances the flavour of dishes, but also offers a number of other benefits, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen and healthy lifestyle.