Approval for £22m retail development to rebuild Downpatrick’s flood-hit Asda store

CGI concept of Celpark's proposal for the Ballydugan Retail Park in Downpatrick.

Planning approval has been granted for a £22 million development to rebuild Asda’s flood-damaged supermarket in Downpatrick.

The retailer’s store suffered catastrophic damage after the Co Down town was hit by flooding in early November 2023.

Asda was forced to build a temporary store at Ballydugan Retail Park after the building was deemed too dangerous to use.

Celpark Ltd, which is part of the Irish-owned Comer Group, subsequently launched a bid for a new 97,000 sq ft scheme.

Alongside the new Asda store, the development will see the construction of three non-food retail units and a new fuel forecourt.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has now signed off on the Celpark’s plans for the site.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We warmly welcome the decision by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to approve our planning.

“We are in jubilant mood as we view the approval as an opportunity to establish a major landmark shopping destination for both the local Downpatrick and wider communities.”

Celpark’s directors include Barry Comer and his father Luke, who is domiciled in Monaco.

Originally from Co Galway, Luke and his younger brother Brian relocated to London in the 1980s, where they went on to build a property empire.

The Comer Group property portfolio is spread across dozens of sites in Ireland, Britain and mainland Europe.

In a statement welcoming the planning approval, a spokesperson for Asda said: “In the months since the closure of our Downpatrick store as a result of the devastating flooding, we’ve seen first-hand how much of a key role Asda plays in the local community.

“Whilst we are pleased that the temporary store is serving the town and the wider area, a long-term solution is required.”