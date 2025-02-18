Andras House pay £8.75m to buy back Belfast hotel it sold 27 years ago

The Travelodge hotel on Belfast's Brunswick Street, which is back under the ownership of Andras House following a £8.75m deal.

The north’s largest hotel group Andras House has paid £8.75 million to buy back a Belfast city centre hotel it built more than 30 years ago.

Hotel boss Diljit Rana originally developed the Brunswick Street property in 1991, which traded as Holiday Inn Garden Court for seven years, until it was sold in 1998.

The site was acquired by Granada plc to be developed as Northern Ireland’s first ever Travelodge hotel.

The deal paved the way for Andras House to press ahead with the development of Lincoln House on Great Victoria Street and eventually its flagship Crowne Plaza Hotel project in Shaws Bridge.

But the 90-room hotel is back in local ownership, following a deal with the Republic’s second largest hotel operator Tifco.

Owned by New York based private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Tifco’s two dozen venues include the Crowne Plaza hotels at Dublin Airport and Blanchardstown, and the Clontarf Castle Hotel.

Andras House, now headed by Rajesh Rana, confirmed the Brunswick Street hotel will continue to operate as the only Travelodge in the north.

It follows the closure of the Travelodge on Derry’s Strand Road in recent years.

The decision to buy back the site comes just one year after Andras paid £7.35m for the ETAP Hotel on Dublin Road.

The rapidly expanding hospitality company is also preparing to open a new Hilton hotel in Portrush and commence work on the redevelopment of Dorchester House on Belfast’s Great Victoria Street, which is to be turned into a 136-bedroom Adagio Aparthotel.

Andras House has also signed up with Yotel for a new build 165-room property on Botanic Avenue and put pen to paper with the InterContinental Hotels Group, for the 132-room Staybridge Suites Belfast, which is due to open in the Bedford Street area during 2027.

The group’s portfolio now totals more than 1,300 guest rooms across 12 hotels and apartment properties including the Crowne Plaza, Hampton by Hilton and Holiday Inn hotels in the city.

“We are pleased to add this well-placed asset in the heart of Belfast city centre to our portfolio,” said Rajesh Rana.

“Travelodge is a strong brand at the budget end of the UK market which people recognise and understand, and we are delighted to be its franchise operator in Northern Ireland. It is a vote of confidence in Andras House’s expertise and experience.”

The acquisition was backed by Danske Bank. The lender’s corporate banking manager, Paul Currid, said: “Andras House is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful hospitality businesses and Danske Bank has supported it with funding for a number of significant transactions in recent years.

“We were pleased to be able to play a part in enabling the company to complete its latest investment.

“The acquisition of the Travelodge complements the other brands the company operates in the local hotel market and positions the business for further growth as leisure and business tourism continue to gain momentum in Northern Ireland.”