Alchemy becomes first tenant at multi-million pound Derry office block

Alchemy founder and chief executive John Harkin (centre) at the new Ebrington Plaza building in Derry with (from left) the firm's head of strategic initiatives Erin McFeely, chief financial officer John Colwell, and senior delivery director Mimi Munchetty, and Damian O’Callaghan (Heron Property group managing director), Paul Mulholland (Heron's head of property) and Jeremy Fitch (InvestNI)

Software consultancy firm Alchemy Technology Services has become the first tenant of the new Ebrington Plaza building in Derry.

It is part of a multi-million pound investment in the north west region by Alchemy, founded in 2018 by John Harkin and which currently employs around 150 people in the city and another 50 in London.

The grade A office space in Ebrington Plaza - which provide around 62,000 sq m of space will serve as the new permanent headquarters for Alchemy, which provides consultancy and software implementation services to the global insurance industry.

Ebrington Plaza was developed by Draperstown-based Heron Property Ltd to play a crucial role in the economic regeneration and growth of the north west.

Originally the building was earmarked to be the Derry headquarters of Allstate NI, but it pulled out of signing a lease following the Covid outbreak, and for a time it also temporarily housed around 100 staff for pharmaceutical giant Almac.

But now Alchemy will move into the state-of-the-art building, and the company’s founder and chief executive says he’s thrilled.

Outside the new Ebrington Plaza are Jeremy Fitch, executive director of business growth at Invest NI; Damian O’Callaghan, group managing director at Heron Property; and Alchemy Technology Services founder and chief executive John Harkin (Lorcan Doherty)

John Harkin added: “This new cutting-edge office space will allow us to continue our expansion and to create an exceptional work environment for our employees.

“The move supports our mission to create a centre of excellence for the transformation of the global insurance industry by attracting and retaining top talent in the north west.

“It reinforces Alchemy’s position both as a leading player in the global insurance industry and an employer of choice in Northern Ireland.

He added: “Following the recent opening of our City of London office in the iconic Lloyd’s of London building, we’re confident our new headquarters will play a pivotal role in continuing to expand our customer base.

“It’s a testament to our development as a company over the past six years and to the hard work and dedication of our talent.”

Jeremy Fitch, executive director of business growth at Invest NI, which has supported Alchemy since it first established a presence in Northern Ireland six years ago, said: “This announcement reflects Alchemy’s confidence in the north west’s skilled talent pool.

“Companies like Alchemy play a vital role in strengthening our regional economy and reinforcing Northern Ireland’s reputation as a prime destination for business and investment.”

Paul Mulholland, Heron Group property director, added “We;re delighted to welcome such s thriving local technology business like Alchemy to Ebrington Plaza.

“Its decision to choose Ebrington Plaza is testament to the quality of space on offer and its appeal as a business location. Alchemy has established itself as a leading player in its field and Heron Property are excited to deliver best-in-class office accommodation for their growing business.”