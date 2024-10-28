AI: The future for construction

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide, and construction is no exception. With the adoption of AI accelerating, tools like Building Information Modelling (BIM) have already transformed the industry by improving productivity, quality, and cost efficiency. So much so that it is now mandatory on publicly funded UK projects. Even BIM is now integrating AI technology to provide detailed 3D models and simulations.

To its supporters, AI is the future, it is “the way things are going”. Locally, our very own SSE Arena has sampled the benefits of AI when it became the first indoor arena in Europe to use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out Technology”, which allows customers to make purchases using the palm of their hand.

On a mere “dry run” of its use, the arena benefitted from improved sales and customer experience was vastly improved.

What is AI?

There are a myriad of definitions of AI, which only serves to demonstrate how multifaceted this technology truly is.

In simple terms, AI is making use of computer systems to perform tasks typically undertaken by humans. In principle, it arises out of “machine learning” (ML), which is essentially an element of AI in which computer systems use statistical techniques to “learn” from data being input. The more data available, the greater the rate of learning – in theory at least. The key purpose: to augment what humans do.

So, why AI in construction projects?

Construction projects are notorious for their complexity, from: the formation of contracts which can be voluminous, to detailed designs and drawings required, to the extent of contract communications, drawings, instructions, as the project progresses, to the project management required to minimise delays and costs, to the safety and quality considerations, as well as sustainability considerations.

Many construction projects use project management systems to store documents and respond to correspondence, and although effective, this is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what AI technology is capable of doing:

Contract dministration: “Smart Construction Law” envisages a scenario in which the role of a certifier in a project becomes automated and paves the way for compiling reliable records of certifications and instructions issued by the contract administrator.

Design: AI algorithms can optimize building designs for energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

Project management: AI can be used to assist in scheduling and managing to predict delays by analysing historical data to forecast project risks and provide solutions to mitigate them.

Weather events: Using AI technology, to predict weather patterns and collate accurate weather information to feed into smart contracts and automate the mechanism for weather related compensation events.

Safety and risk management: AI-powered systems can monitor construction sites in real-time to identify potential safety hazards.

Quality control: Drones equipped with AI can capture images and videos of construction sites, which are then analysed to identify defects or deviations from the design.

Geographic accuracy: Computer vision technology has been used by to determine the best location for dredging or drilling works to avoid environmental issues or earth works issues.

Supply chain optimisation: AI can streamline the supply chain by predicting demand for materials and optimizing inventory management. This ensures that the right materials are available at the right time, reducing delays and costs.

Sustainability: AI helps in promoting sustainability by optimizing resource use and reducing waste. It can analyze data to suggest eco-friendly materials and construction methods, contributing to greener building practices.

This all sounds great, so what’s the catch?

As with anything innovative, AI can come with its challenges. Potentially the biggest drawback for smaller construction companies is the cost. Implementing AI solutions requires a significant investment in technology, infrastructure and training.

Many existing construction systems may not be compatible with modern AI technology, therefore, integration is likely to be costly, and a lack of knowledge as to the implementation of AI technology may result in business’ choosing not to adopt or develop their AI needs.

The use of AI technology in the decision-making process raises ethical concerns, therefore responsible use of AI is crucial. In order to get the best out of AI systems, there needs to be high quality data inputs. If this data in incomplete or fragmented, it will impact the quality of the outputs.

Although the risks are apparent, the benefits surely outweigh those risks. The reality is that AI is on the horizon whether we like it or not and is set to revolutionise how we work. Isn’t it wiser to embrace the future now, rather than regret it later?