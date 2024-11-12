Advisory firm wins $12m contract to expand global economic development work in New York

Belfast-based OCO Global has been appointed by New York State’s economic development agency Empire State Development (ESD) as its global trade and investment delivery partner.

The five-year $12m contract, one of OCO’s largest wins in the firm’s history, will see OCO provide overseas representation, support investment in New York state, and help New York firms expand and trade internationally.

New York state is the third largest economy in the US after California and Texas, with a gross GDP of more than $2 trillion.

The state is home to over 50 Fortune 500 firms, including Citi and Pfizer, and is a hub for fintech and advanced manufacturing sectors.

OCO Global’s chief executive Gareth Hagan said: “Over the past five years, we have partnered with Empire State Development to attract European investment to New York, and since 2021 we’ve facilitated planned investment projects totalling nearly $1 billion, including a $107 million French pharmaceutical investment and a $50 million acquisition by Irish nutrition company Kerry Group.

“Building on that success, OCO will now represent New York state internationally, including in the key markets of Europe, Americas and Asia.

“With a clear result in the US election now is the time to focus on business opportunities, and we are thrilled to work with ESD to support one of the world’s most dynamic economies.”

Hope Knight, the ESD president, chief executive and commissioner, said: “Through this expanded partnership with OCO Global, we are strengthening our commitment to grow New York’s economy through global trade and investment.

“By leveraging OCO Global’s expertise, we are providing New York State businesses with the tools and opportunities to succeed in international markets, driving innovation and creating jobs for communities across the state.”

Founded 20 years ago, OCO has a global presence, with 160 specialists strategically positioned across key commercial centres in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.