Advice firm FRP launches Belfast office and appoints new partner

Alison Hollywood has been appointed to a partner role at FRP

Specialist business advisory firm FRP has launched a new office in Belfast and appointed partner Alison Hollywood to its forensic services team.

The new Belfast office will offer the firm’s full range of forensic services, with a particular emphasis on dispute resolution and investigative work.

The firm’s 50 plus strong forensic services team has expanded considerably in recent years to service the dispute and investigation market.

FRP operates across a network of 32 locations in England, Scotland, Wales, Cyprus and the Isle of Man, and this expansion is part of its ongoing strategy to enhance its coverage and deepen its expertise in key service areas.

Alison brings more than 24 years’ forensic accounting experience, specialising in complex business interruption claims and advising on quantum in a dispute situation.

She advises a broad range of clients, including law firms, corporates, government bodies, insurance firms and brokers, on matters such as commercial disputes, breach of contract, professional negligence and insurance claims.

She joins from PwC, where she was a director and responsible for the disputes practice in Northern Ireland and Scotland, along with leading the insurance claims offering.

In her new role at FRP Alison will lead the firm’s forensic services work in the same jurisdictions.

She joins FRP alongside new senior team members and a graduate trainee, and is actively recruiting to support future expansion in Belfast. The team will be based at Urban HQ on Upper Queen Street.

Alison said: “In the current economic climate, we’re seeing an increased demand for forensic services, particularly in disputes and investigations.

“FRP has built a strong reputation for advising on complex and high-profile cases, and the firm’s emphasis on team work and collaboration, combined with the ability to shape our local team and client base, were particularly attractive.

“My focus will be on establishing FRP as a go-to firm for forensic services in Northern Ireland. Having lived and worked here for my entire career, the prospect of re-engaging with the local market and supporting clients makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity.”