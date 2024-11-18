Accountancy firm Sumer increases Northern Ireland headcount by 20%

Accountancy firm Sumer Northern Ireland has announced a 20% growth in staff, bringing the company’s headcount to 120,

It follows a significant increase in client business since the Belfast office joined the Sumer Group just four months ago.

Sumer entered the Northern Ireland market in June by acquiring chartered accountancy firm ASM’s base in the city.

Since then, managing director Brian Clerkin said the company has been in growth mode, making a number of key appointments.

“We have always prided ourselves in having the ability to attract the best talent in the accountancy sphere,” he said.

“But joining Sumer as its Northern Ireland hub has cemented our reputation as one of the top accountancy practices with all the kudos that brings when it comes to recruitment.”

The company, which specialise in accountancy services for SMEs, operates across a number of sectors, including hospitality, tourism, leisure, manufacturing, not-for-profit, public sector, technology and IT.

“The expansion of our dedicated team will ensure the highest levels of service are maintained as Sumer Northern Ireland continues to grow organically and through potential future acquisitions,” added Mr Clerkin.