A time for thanks celebrating Northern Ireland–US partnership

Pictured at the Belfast Chamber American celebration event are (from left) Gavin Annon, president of Belfast Chamber; Clare Guinness, chief executive of Belfast Chamber; Anne Beggs, director of trade & investment at Invest NI; Joe Kennedy, US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland; Ryan Feeney, vice president and registrar at Queen’s University Belfast; and Lynsey Mallon, managing partner at Arthur Cox NI

As we approach Thanksgiving, an American holiday rooted in gratitude and reflection, it’s fitting to take stock of the enduring positive relationship between Northern Ireland and the United States.

Over the decades, this partnership has blossomed into a cornerstone of prosperity, fostering collaboration in trade, investment, culture, and community building. The benefits, mutual and far-reaching, have not only created jobs and opportunities, but also strengthened the ties that bind our two countries.

Indeed, the breadth and depth of this partnership was celebrated at an event hosted recently by Belfast Chamber in partnership with the US Consulate and Queen’s University Belfast, supported by Arthur Cox and Invest NI.

It was wonderful to see representatives from businesses who have established a presence on both sides of the Atlantic come together to celebrate what has been achieved so far and what can still be achieved through ongoing collaboration.

From the boardrooms of multinational corporations to the stages of cultural exchange, the Northern Ireland–US relationship is thriving.

Northern Ireland has become a magnet for US investment, with global giants such as Allstate and Citi, along with newcomers such as Symphony AI, establishing themselves in our small corner of the world. These companies have transformed our economic landscape, bringing innovation, creating thousands of high-value jobs, and fostering growth across multiple sectors.

At the same time, Northern Ireland’s homegrown businesses have flourished on US soil. Diaceutics, a pioneering life sciences firm, and technology-enabled solutions company FinTrU, are excellent examples of this, with both companies successfully exporting their expertise to the US market

This two-way flow of investment exemplifies the symbiotic nature of our economic relationship.

Northern Ireland has also been fortunate to benefit from the visionary leadership of Joe Kennedy III, outgoing US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. His efforts have been transformative, including leading a senior trade delegation to Northern Ireland and securing $50 million in venture capital from the New York State Pension Fund.

This capital, deployed through 57 Stars, is already fuelling the growth of Northern Irish firms and setting the stage for further collaboration.

Our partnership with the US extends beyond boardrooms and bottom lines. It also flourishes in the arts, where cultural exports have made a profound impact. The play Agreement, directed by Claire Murray of the Lyric Theatre, captivated audiences in New York, offering a unique lens on Northern Ireland’s journey.

Similarly, Ian McElhinney, a familiar face in both Game of Thrones and Derry Girls, has become a cultural ambassador, showcasing the talent and creativity emerging from our shores.

Music, too, has played its part. Donna Taggart, a singer from Co Tyrone, has resonated with audiences in the US, bringing the sound of Northern Ireland to the world stage. It was wonderful to have Ian and Donna at our celebration event at Riddell Hall.

Such cultural exchanges have deepened the important personal and emotional connections between our countries.

Clare Guinness.

Our societal ties are equally strong. Initiatives such as PeacePlayers, a charity dedicated to promoting peace and reconciliation through sport, are going a significant way towards building bridges and fostering understanding between communities in Northern Ireland and the US, exemplifying the shared commitment to reconciliation and progress.

As we give thanks for the past and present, we must also focus on the future. Export-led growth remains an integral element of Northern Ireland’s economic strategy, creating more productive businesses and high-quality jobs.

Belfast Chamber is committed to deepening the bonds between our region and the US. In 2025, we plan to lead an outward trade mission to coincide with New York New Belfast, showcasing Northern Ireland’s innovation, resilience, and global aspirations.

This Thanksgiving, let us celebrate the remarkable relationship between Northern Ireland and the United States. We really do have much to be thankful for.