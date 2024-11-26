A male perspective on WIB’s Voices of Leadership conference

Women in Business held its Voices of Leadership conference on November 14 in conjunction with the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils’ Global Innovation Summit (GIS), at which 400 women from a broad range of sectors met to discuss themes around ‘People, Purpose, Planet’. Pictured (from left) are Karen McCloskey (associate pro-vice-chancellor at Queen’s University), Paula Leathem (head of human resources at NIE Networks) and Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson

Voices of leadership rung true earlier this month at Women in Business’ annual conference which was, by some distance, the best event I have attended in many years.

The calibre of the speakers, the proficiency of panellists, not to mention their engaged discussion, all of which was steered superbly by conference host Donna Traynor.

Rubbing shoulders with the other 400 business delegates in Mandela Hall, the lasting memory for me was the atmosphere generated in the room. Attendee enthusiasm was palpable – infectious even – which sparked an energised discussion around the three timely touch-points of ‘People, Purpose, Planet’.

I walked away with leadership lessons in abundance. The vision, the passion, the resilience. What made the conference so memorable for me personally was the frank discussions around leadership itself.

Almost two weeks on and I continue to revisit the opening remarks from Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson. I have never heard anyone talk about kindness as being among the attributes of a great leader. It really struck a chord for those in the room. Kindness in a leader is, in fact, a sign of strength rather than weakness.

Then there was the interview with Danske Bank chief executive Vicky Davies. Such candour and honesty from a leader in her position, with Vicky speaking openly about her family and work-life balance, along with acknowledging what she perceives as her own weaknesses.

It was truly courageous and inspiring , and you could feel the audience lean forward in their seat that little bit more, hanging on her every honest word. It’s no small wonder why Vicky is the bank’s first woman leader in its 200-year history.

These are but two examples of the resounding voices in leadership heard on the day. What struck me was thinking how if there was such as thing as a ‘Men in Business Conference’, you could well argue that there simply would not be as many vital topics raised, nor in the nuanced manner they were presented and discussed.

Put simply, if all the women who attended 2024′s Voices of Leadership (VOL) instead went along to this hypothetical Men in Business conference, they would undoubtedly leave the room with some new insights.

However, I honestly believe if the situation was reversed, and 400 men instead attended VOL, they would come away better equipped to lead with purpose across financial, social and environmental issues.

Bryan Keating, managing partner at CIP Partnerships

Not all male leaders are blinkered, of course. You only had to listen to the men on stage to realise that fact. Nevertheless, in the name of true equality, there remains a need for more enlightened and enthusiastic male believers and doers. We need more buy-in to realise this huge potential.

The work of Women in Business is illuminating a progressive path forward towards a level of inclusivity with the power to benefit men and women alike.