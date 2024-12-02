£600,000 invested in private ‘wellbeing oasis’ at Dunadry Hotel and Gardens

Bridgene Keeley and Eddie McKeever at the grand opening of the Dunadry Garden Spa

The transformation of facilities at the historic Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in Antrim continues with the opening of a private adults-only thermal Spa Garden, offering a new level in wellbeing and tranquillity.

The retreat is the result of a £600,000 investment by the McKeever Hotel Group, which has seen the Dunadry’s former courtyard completely renovated into a secluded haven for a maximum of 20 guests.

Situated beside the Six Mile River and with direct access from 10 specially designed bedrooms, the Spa Garden is complete with hot tubs, sauna, plunge pool, and lounging areas including a temperature-controlled glass house.

Every aspect of the space has been designed to feel intimate, serene and restorative.

“We’re quite upfront about the Spa Garden and what this means for the guest experience – it is not therapy for the masses,” said Bridgene McKeever, company secretary and director of sale & marketing at the group (www.dunadry.com/dunadry-spa-garden/).

“This is a premium, private retreat offering peace, relaxation, and tranquillity for those who need time to rejuvenate by escaping the everyday.”

The unveiling of the new wellness facility coincides with the restoration and recent launch of The Cellar, a private wine and whiskey tasting venue located in the heart of the popular hotel.

“Just like The Cellar, the Spa Garden is all about creating high-end, bespoke, memorable experiences for our guests – those from Ireland and those travelling from overseas,” added Bridgene.

“Of course, each experience is backed by the warm welcome and our famous ‘We Do More’ culture which we aim to deliver across every hotel in our group.”