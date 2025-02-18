£5bn US investment fund takes controlling share in west Belfast recycling company

NWP's Glenside headquarters in west Belfast. Ara PArtners has confirmed it has taken a controlling interest in the business

West Belfast recycling company Natural World Products (NWP) has confirmed a majority stake buy-in in its business by a US investment fund with more than $6.3 billion (£5 billion) of assets under its management.

And new owner Ara Partners has pledged to pump in additional cash to help NWP expand operations into new recycling and decarbonisation initiatives.

Irish private equity firm MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland, which pumped £20 million to take a controlling interest in NWP in August 2021, has announced its successful exit from its investment in the company.

Natural World Products manages around 330,000 tonnes of organic waste in Ireland each year, developing it into compost

Founded more than 30 years ago, Natural World Products is currently Ireland’s leading recycler of organic waste, managing 330,000 tonnes of household organics annually across the island.

It processes about half of all recycling from municipal waste in the north, supporting councils in meeting statutory targets and advancing their Net Zero commitments.

As well as its headquarters at Glenside Quarry in Dunmurry NWP - which in its 2023 trading year made a profit of £4 million on sales on £21 million - also operates from sites in Armagh, Craigavon, Antrim, and Down, and it employs 55 staff.

Its critical infrastructure provides essential services to its customers, enabling them to meet legislated net zero targets, having diverted more than 1.5 million tonnes of organic waste from landfill in the past five years alone.

Under chief executive Colm Warren, NWP is managed by an experienced and highly capable team with a strong track record of operational expertise and growth execution.

He said NWP’s evolution is a testament to how a local SME with the right vision, team and support, can grow into a platform that attracts sophisticated institutional infrastructure capital.

He added: “This investment marks a major milestone for the organics, soil health, and decarbonisation sectors on the island, accelerating not just NWP’s growth but the broader infrastructure solutions needed for sustainable economic progress.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ara and look forward to working with the team to realise our shared vision for the future.”

Teresa O’Flynn, partner and co-head of infrastructure at Ara, which operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington DC and Dublin, said: “NWP is a key player in the drive toward achieving our net zero targets and a business that aligns perfectly with Ara Infrastructure’s investment focus.

“With market leading organics recycling capabilities, we see a significant opportunity to transform the business into a more fully integrated waste-to-energy provider and to partnering with Colm and his team to pursue the many opportunities that exist in this evolving market.”

Neil McGowan from MML Ireland said: “NWP is a prime example of the development potential of Irish SMEs operating in the environmental sector. Over the past three and a half years we’ve seen how a driven, progressive management team has built out the opportunity.

“NWP is an outstanding example of the circular economy in action, and it exemplifies MML’s blueprint for strategic partnership investments, which emphasises a collaborative approach and shared values with management teams and founders.”