Application for drive-through coffee shop at Newtownabbey retail park

The court was shown online modules used to train new Costa staff regarding allergens

A planning application has been submitted for a drive-through coffee shop at Valley Retail Park in Newtownabbey.

The application has been lodged by an agent on behalf of MBCC Foods (Ireland) Ltd and Harry Corry Ltd to the council.

The proposed development is for the construction of single-storey standalone ‘Costa Coffee drive-thru’ unit and landscaping.

A supporting design statement by Hamill Architects Ltd, on behalf of MBCC Foods Ireland Ltd, said a previous application for a coffee shop of “similar design (but without the drive-thru facility) was approved in November 2022”.

The report said: “The principle of development of a coffee shop on the site has been established. The building is designed to nestle into the site to the right-hand side of the entrance. Visually, the unit will inherit the latest high-quality corporate identity of the Costa Coffee brand.

“The proposed design addresses the surrounding environment and will cause no detrimental effect to the area. We feel that the development has been incorporated successfully into this specific site setting and positively addresses Church Road and the pedestrian routes adjacent to the site.

“The proposed parking provision will have sufficient reserve capacity to accommodate the parking demand and without any adverse impact on the surrounding road network or general operation of the car park.

“Deliveries will be made predominantly out of hours at night. It is anticipated that there will be approximately one delivery per day.”

A letter submitted to the council’s planning department by Department for Infrastructure Roads says: “The proposed drive-thru queue length is to comply with the parking standards of 15 cars without interference of other parking or manoeuvring within the site.”