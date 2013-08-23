Noddy’s new Noize: Ex-Slade frontman Noddy Holder celebrates 50 years in showbiz with NI debut

SLADE are an under-appreciated musical institution. Remembered more for their outrageous glam rock era outfits than their wonkily titled thundering rock and roll anthems (Cum On Feel The Noize, Mama Weer All Crazee Now, et al), it doesn’t help that the Wolverhampton-bred outfit’s biggest ever hit was a Christmas song - albeit one refreshingly untarnished by sleigh bells, children’s choirs and other cliches of festive pop fodder.

However, the fact remains that with the aid of Noddy Holder's apocalyptically loud rock god guldering, Slade sold more singles than any other British act during the 1970s, including 17 top 20 hits in a row and six number ones. With a career that spanned 25 years and survived several musical movements including glam, punk, heavy metal and LA glam revival with an unchanged line-up, their musical legacy cannot be denied. Just ask Oasis, whose early powerhouse sound owed more than a slight debt to Noddy, Jim, Dave and Don's unabashed black country rock blitzkriegs. Having left Slade amicably in 1992, Noddy Holder has resisted the temptation to revisit the past. While a version of Slade soldiers on with just two original members, Noddy (67) has continued to explore pastures new, including acting, presenting, radio DJing and writing his autobiography, Who's Crazee Now? in 2000.

Most recently, he's been out on the road with friend, radio colleague and Slade champion Mark Radcliffe sharing stories (and the odd song) from his 50 years in showbiz with an eager public.

Next Friday, he's treating audiences at the Open House Festival in Bangor to a similar experience, with local hack and Alternative Ulster fanzine founder, Gavin Martin. "Gavin is a an old pal of mine," explains Noddy. "He's a big music fan and a big Slade fan from the old days, so it should be an interesting conversation. "I'm looking forward to it - I love Northern Ireland, I think the people are just wonderful, so it's going to be a good night."

However, as it turns out, neither Slade nor Noddy himself have ever made a public appearance here before. "I think we did a couple of TV things but we were only ever offered one actual gig," he recalls. "I can't remember what happened, but we never did play in the end."

Now, we're finally getting Noddy Holder all to ourselves thanks to the success of his aforementioned tour with Mark Radcliffe, as he explains: "I've done a lot of radio work with Mark and every time we'd go to the pub afterwards, I'd be telling

him stories about my life," Noddy tells me. "He'd always say 'I've never heard that one before' - and this is after knowing me for about 20 years. "So he was keen for us to take it out as some sort of tour - but I wasn't sure if anyone was going to be interested. In the end they went incredibly well."

Yes, it seems that despite years of being written off by the critics, there is still an abundance of love for Slade and indeed Noddy himself out there. "The audiences were fantastic," he enthuses. "We got standing ovations every night and I played a few songs, which people weren't expecting because I hadn't announced it. "When the guitar was put on the stage before we went on, the guitar got a standing ovation. I took that as a good sign. "We used a lot of film clips of the Slade days and also a lot other stuff I've done in my career which surprised a few people. It was very interesting." An important part of the show was the question and answer sessions, as the black country rocker explains: "That made each night it totally different every night," he enthuses. "Someone would remember a particular incident and it would take us off on a tangent. It sort of jogs your memory and then you remember another incident, and so on." With all the new old stories Noddy has accumulated on the recent tour, it could be high time for an updated version of his autobiography - not that he has much free time these days. "I always need something to get my teeth into and luckily I keep getting offered lots of new things," he explains. "Since I left the band I've done a bit of acting and a lot of voice-over work for cartoons. I've written stuff, I've done radio and TV presenting, so I've been able to pursue quite a cross-section of interests. "Just last year I did an updated one-man version of A Christmas Carol in London. I played all the parts - my version of Scrooge was the head of a record company and a total con-merchant. "That was something completely new and very challenging for me. It was dead nerve-wracking but we had a great reaction.

"I'm in my late 60s now so anything new that comes along I like to give it a shot. I don't like going over old ground all the time."

Indeed, that’s one reason why you won’t see Noddy back with his old pals in Slade any time soon - not that the demand isn’t there. “As the years go on I think people are starting to see past that ‘crazee’ image that we had and realise that we did write and record some good songs along the way,” he enthuses. “A lot of people think our music was overshadowed by our image - but it was always an important part of the act. When we formed the band me and Dave always said we wanted it to be a visual show as well as about the music. “We had over 40 hit records and released getting on for 25 albums over the course of the 25 years I was with the band. I do think people give us a lot more respect now than they did at the time. “That said, I get kids now coming up to me who know me more from my TV stuff on The Grimleys and Bob The Builder than Slade. “If they know about us at all, it’s probably the Merry Christmas record - but the ones who do delve back and discover our records are coming to them fresh. “Slade still sell records all around the world.” ? Noddy Holder in conversation, Friday August 30, The Windsor, Bangor. Advance tickets £14.50 from Openhousfestival.com.