‘Young people deserve a better chance at life’ - an 18-year-old’s experience coming out of care and finding a community

YOUTH homelessness is on the rise in Northern Ireland with recent figures from the Housing Executive revealing that more than 400 young people have declared themselves homeless after coming out of care in the last five years.

Thomas Magee. now aged 18, spent most of his adolescence in care, an experience he says was like being “moved from pillar to post and never really having a stable home”.

“When I first moved into care I was at my first placement for no longer than two months but then I moved to a long-term placement for eight years were stayed until I was about 13,” he recalls.

“But unfortunately the relationship with my carers began to break down when I started going through puberty.

“So, I had to move to Belfast and I was in a couple of children’s homes – I’ve just been all over the place really.”

He describes his experience within the care system as “a bit of a nightmare”.

“It’s difficult because you’ve got to get used to new people and always take your stuff with you. You never know how long you’re going to be in one place, so it’s always hard to get used to,” says Thomas.

As he progressed through his teens, Thomas says he faced further uncertainty: “Something that was always on my mind was how I didn’t know where I was going to end up after I came out of care.”

Thomas Magee

However, when Thomas turned 18 and left the care system he found help and support from the Simon Community.

“Increasingly what we need to do is prevent homelessness from happening beforehand,” explains Harriet Roberts from the charity.

“We know if you experience homelessness as a child you’re far more likely to experience it as an adult so prevention is so important, not just because it saves a lot of money for the public purse but also because it’s so much better for the individuals concerned.

“So although we’re most well known for providing temporary accommodation we also provide all the wrap-around support they may need as well.”

The charity’s youth accommodation projects are designed for young people aged 16-25 to assist in their transition towards independent adulthood, as well as providing a nurturing environment in which individuals can thrive.

“The place I’m in is basically my own self-contained flat,” says Thomas, who has been in his accommodation for the last eight months.

“I’ve got everything I need - a kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom and a living room. I’m really lucky to have that, especially at 18, and it’s really motivated me to work towards getting my own house.

“When you come out of care they have to source you a place. If I’m being completely honest Simon Community was not my first choice but I’m actually really happy I am here now because the support and opportunities I’ve received have been unbelievable.”

Thomas believes that working with the Simon Community has enabled him to become more independent.

The team have been able to help him manage his finances more effectively and set up his gas and electricity and they also host monthly one-to-one sessions to help him focus on his mental health

“It’s been really helpful, especially in relation to money,” he explains.

“Usually when I get money I spend it like it’s a million pounds, so it’s definitely better having a set budget,” laughs Thomas.

“When I came to Simon Community I thought I was just going to come in, stay here for two years, and that was it. but it hasn’t been like that at all.

“The staff are really engaging and they want to make sure you’re OK and they want to see you doing well.

“I’ve also learnt a lot of new life skills too; I’ve learned how to cook - I used to love making chicken and chorizo pasta but now I don’t have a favourite dish because I like cooking a lot of things.

“I manage money better and I know if I ever need help I can go to the staff - I feel like I’ve found a real community.”

Hundreds of people gathered at Stormont for the Simon Community's 2024 One BIG Sleep Out PICTURE: BRADLEY QUINN

Thomas has also recently enrolled in an employability program with Belfast training provider, Springboard, which he hopes will enable him to gain new qualifications and ultimately find employment.

“I’m also doing a level 2 youth work qualification with Start 360 so it’s a busy week.

“I’d love to be a youth worker in the future,” an ambition which, he says, is inspired by his own experience growing up in care.

“I think young people deserve a better chance at life, they’re not always listened to and I think they need someone there to advocate on their behalf.”

Founded in 1971, Simon Community was set up to provide a soup run for rough sleepers across Belfast city centre during the early years of the Troubles. More than 50 years later Simon Community has grown to become Northern Ireland’s largest homeless organisation.

