Worried about slips and falls this winter? Here’s how to prevent them

Rain, sleet and snow are all on the cards this winter, so it’s important to be extra cautious around any icy pavements and slippery surfaces.

A nasty fall can have serious implications on both our physical and mental health, especially when we get older and more vulnerable.

So, why are older people more prone to falls this time of year and what can we do to prevent them?

Why are older people more prone to falls?

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“Muscle strength and balance tend to decrease with age and conditions such as arthritis can make movement painful and difficult,” explains Izabela Klaczkiewicz, general manager at Loveday Abbey Road Care Home. “Vision can also deteriorate, making it harder to spot hazards.

“Some medications that are commonly prescribed to elderly people can cause dizziness or affect coordination.

“All these factors combined can make maintaining balance more challenging, particularly in winter when outdoor conditions are more hazardous.”

What are the potential consequences of a bad fall?

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“Fractures, such as broken hips or wrists, are common and can significantly reduce mobility,” says Klaczkiewicz. “This loss of mobility can lead to other complications, such as muscle weakness and joint stiffness, due to decreased activity.”

Even if a fall doesn’t result in a major injury, it can still weigh heavily on our minds.

“Any fall can lead to post-fall syndrome which has a serious combination of symptoms which can impact our day-to-day activities,” highlights Kate Sheehan, occupational therapist at Stannah Stairlifts.

“These symptoms include anxiety, loss of confidence, less motivation to engage in previously enjoyed activities, higher risk of further falls due to changes in gait pattern and reduced ability to initiate movement.”

Here are some tips on how to prevent falls this winter…

Suitable footwear

Woman lacing up her boots on a snowy trail (Alamy Stock Photo)

“In addition to sturdy, well-fitting shoes with good grip, consider winter boots with insulated linings for warmth without sacrificing support,” suggests Klaczkiewicz. “Choose footwear that has a firm heel to stabilise the foot and a cushioned sole for added comfort.

“Avoid shoes with heels, flip-flops, or sandals with open toes, as these provide less stability.”

Be extra cautious

Watch out for slippery leaves (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Try not to hurry,” says Sheehan. “Pay attention to the path you are on and avoid those slippery leaves wherever possible.”

Buy some well-fitted slippers

“Having well-fitting slippers with slip-resistant soles will assist in reducing fall risk,” says Sheehan. “Never walk around in tights or socks as they are slippery and can cause an unexpected fall, especially on wooden or vinyl flooring.”

Put down some non-slip strips

“Apply non-slip strips on stairs, both indoors and outdoors, and place non-slip mats in the kitchen, bathroom and entryways to prevent slipping on wet or slick floors,” recommends Klaczkiewicz.

Buy your pet a collar with a bell

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“It’s important to know the whereabouts of your pet, so that they don’t get in the way of your path,” notes Sheehan.

Do regular exercises to improve balance

“Regular balance exercises like heel-to-toe walking, leg raises, and seated marches can enhance coordination and stability, therefore reducing the risk of falls,” says Klaczkiewicz. “Gentle flexibility exercises for the ankles, hips, and shoulders support better movement by keeping joints flexible.

“Resistance training with light weights or resistance bands also strengthens the legs and core, which are vital for maintaining balance.”

Install an alarm

(Alamy Stock Photo)

“Having a community alarm installed in your home, activated via a wrist alarm or pendant, can give piece of mind to you and family members if you do fall,” explains Sheehan. “An [Amazon] Alexa or Echo can also enable you to call family if you have fallen or if you have a smart phone, you can use Siri to call a key person or ambulance.”