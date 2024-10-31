Women in Media Belfast: ‘Telling women’s stories is more important now than ever’

Ireland’s Press Ombudsperson Susan McKay was joined for a discussion on ethical journalism at a time of diminishing resources by outgoing Mirror journalist Jilly Beattie and missing persons advocate Joanne Dorrian of the Let’s Find Lisa Dorrian campaign PICTURE: QUB/WIMB

Women in Media Belfast’s 2024 Ireland-Britain media partnership summit took place last week.

Headed by journalists Amanda Ferguson, Niamh Campbell and political commentator Patricia MacBride, the organisation’s goal is to encourage better female representation in the media and a call for greater change for women across Northern Ireland.

In a new development the group became a Community Interest Company (CIC) in August this year.

The panel chaired by Amanda Ferguson, featured Women on Air’s Roisin Duffy, Noelle O’Reilly and Alison O’Connor PICTURE: QUB/WIMB (Connor McKernan)

Last week’s event was opened by Queen’s University academic and international news journalist Gabriela Matthews, who spoke about the difficulty facing journalists operating within conflict zones.

Held in The Great Hall at QUB, under the painted gaze of some of Northern Ireland’s most influential women, the event was also attended by Team GB Paralympian Katie Morrow, fashion designer Sara O’Neill, representatives from The Muslim Mothers Collective and public activists from across the region.

Many of the women who took part in the panel discussions or gave an address, admitted to feeling a strong sense of imposter syndrome in relation to their career PICTURE: QUB/WIMB (Connor McKernan/Connor McKernan)

A panel discussion chaired by author, journalist and Ireland’s first female Press Ombudsperson Susan McKay discussed the importance of ethical journalism at a time of diminishing resources.

“Telling women’s stories is more important now than ever,” said Ms McKay who was joined by outgoing Mirror journalist Jilly Beattie and missing persons’ advocate Joanne Dorrian of the Let’s Find Lisa Dorrian campaign.

“It’s so important that women in journalism find stories that haven’t been told.

“I noticed the headline on the front page of The Irish News recently was ‘domestic violence is a pandemic’ and that’s due to feminists within journalism getting the message out from the campaigning organisations that domestic violence is at an incredible level in this society.

“That story has been something women in journalism have been building on for many years, so I think it’s important to continue telling those stories.

“It doesn’t have to always be about the terrible stuff, women have interesting lives and do fabulous jobs and have lots to say about life in general.

Ireland's first female press ombudsperson Susan McKay PICTURE: QUB/WIMB (Connor McKernan /Connor McKernan)

“And their voices have been seriously overlooked so there’s a wealth of them out there and I think that’s why events and organisations like Women in Media Belfast are so important.”

Many of the women who took part in the panel discussions or gave an address, admitted to feeling a strong sense of imposter syndrome in relation to their career - including veteran journalist, UTV’s Barbara McCann, although she advised to not “let others put you down or off course”.

“Believe in your worth and stay focused on your goals. Your path is yours to shape.”

UTV's Barbara McCann PICTURE: QUB/WIMB (Connor McKernan /Connor McKernan)

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, was unable to attend the event but recorded a message focusing on media representation - a subject she is very well versed in, being a Derry girl, a Massai woman and the first black woman to be elected to such a prominent role in Northern Ireland.

“Each day I am reminded of the power breaking barriers and the importance of having diverse voices in leadership,” said Ms Seenoi-Barr.

“But I know that this is just the beginning, we need more women, more people of colour and more diverse perspectives in positions of influence to truly reflect the vibrant and dynamic community that Northern Ireland has become.”

The event was sponsored by Queen’s University Belfast, the Irish Government Secretariat in Belfast, U105, the National Union of Journalists, Éadach by Sara O’Neill, Jawbox Gin and Clearer Twist mixers.