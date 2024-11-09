Why I decided to DNA test my dog and what I discovered - Sophie Clarke

I first started contemplating dog DNA testing after people regularly stopped to ask about my dog’s breed. Granted, Ferdy isn’t your regular looking miniature schnauzer. For starters he’s black from head to paw rather than the classic silver or salt and pepper more associated with the breed. He’s also not cut like a typical schnauzer either with the long beard and eyebrows, mainly because he is terrified of the groomers, so his coat is almost always in a constant state of fluffiness.

It was after watching a TikTok about DNA dog testing that the temptation to learn something more about Ferdy’s background ignited a spark of interest I was unable to ignore.

The purpose of a dog DNA test is to find out more information about your pet, from accurate breed identification to disease screening (to help pinpoint any health issues they may be at risk of developing). The test can also identify likely physical and behavioural traits. Ferdy’s test suggests he is less likely to cross his paws (true) and less likely to engage in nesting behaviour (less true), he does like to dig, circle and rearrange cushions. An upgrade to your test means you can unlock a further 13 behavioural traits.

Read more: The pet effect

Believe it or not Ferdy wasn't convinced about being DNA tested...

It may come as a surprise but the global dog DNA test market an ever expanding industry. Although currently in its infancy, it was valued at $235 million in 2022 and projected to grow to $723 million by 2030, according to Zion Market Research. Key names include DNA My Dog, Orivet and Wisdom Panel, all based in the US with tests costing between £55-£100.

After our DNA test arrived from Wisdom Panel, I was required to “obtain cheek cells” from Ferdy “by firmly rolling bristles between cheek and gums for about 15 seconds”. Now, Ferdy is not very receptive towards unfamiliar objects so, even with treats in hand, it was a challenge to get the swab anywhere near his mouth. Eventually he relented and let me swab his gums, which surprisingly he rather enjoyed, pawing at me to do it again – typical.

The next step involved adding his personal details to the Wisdom website where I also chose the option to “discover Ferdy’s relatives among the millions we’ve tested”.

Ferdy has appeard in The Irish News once before

When the results finally landed in my inbox I realised I was anxious - the test can reveal any genetic abnormalities your pet has or is at risk of getting. I started to question if I wanted to know that sort of thing about my seemingly healthy four year old pup or whether I would prefer to remain in blissful ignorance.

When I opened the results the first thing I saw was the breed mix which stated that “Ferdy appears to be 100% miniature schnauzer”. His family tree suggested that for at least three generations he is descended purely from miniature schnauzers. So, despite his colouring and fuzzy haircut, there is not a whiff (or even a sniff) of Kerry Blue, Schnoodle or Scotty in his background. So it’s nice to know I can now confidently confirm his breed when asked.

Read more: Sophie Clarke: Netflix’s Nobody Wants This shows there’s an appetite for love stories that take place later in life

100 per cent minature schnauzer, 100 per cent good boy

Better still, Ferdy’s DNA revealed he is only ‘at risk’ of one genetic condition, Chondrodystrophy (CDDY) which is common in many dogs and is characterized by ‘shortened limbs and abnormal degeneration of the spinal discs’. His test was clear for 29 other medical conditions.

The best part by far was to ‘meet’ Ferdy’s extended family, who were all depicted by little photo icons beside their names. He has 50 DNA matches to other dogs tested by Wisdom Panel. They include Pickle, who is the spitting image of him, Holly in Eton, Milo in Sheffield and Brandy in Surrey with quite a few based in the USA. After watching the US Presidential election campaign I sincerely hope none of them are in Springfield, Ohio…