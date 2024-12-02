Why cycling safety is more important than ever: From the school run to the workplace - Anne Hailes

Anne is Northern Ireland's first lady of journalism, having worked in the media since she joined Ulster Television when she was 17. Her columns have been entertaining and informing Irish News readers for 25 years.

Belfast Bikes are available for hire in the city centre but there are concerns about safety PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

I remember the Saturday morning I went shopping with my Dad. Belfast city centre was our destination and I was in seventh heaven. My Christmas wish had been granted, and I was getting a new bike.

We entered the bicycle emporium on Linenhall Street, sadly no longer there. It was quite a procedure; I was measured as I sat on the saddle with my feet on the ground. The bell was tested. With a lamp fitted on the front and a light on the back, we were off. There were no helmets in those days, but these are essential today.

Many young children will experience the same sense of excitement later this month, but will they learn the rules of the road before venturing out on their new bicycles? In my day, car drivers were respectful of cyclists and I remember being really proud that I cycled home from school one day reading a book at the same time. Though when I boasted about this I was roundly scolded by my shocked parents...

Because of the volume of motor vehicles on the road, more and more adults are taking to what should be safe cycle lanes although so often vehicles park in these dedicated areas.

Recent figures show that 1% of all journeys in Belfast are by bike, 2% by public transport, 24% are on foot, with almost 70% being car journeys. The vast majority of all journeys across Northern Ireland are by car. Do you know we have one million cars and vans on Northern Ireland roads, four times more than 1970?

I was fascinated to chat with bike enthusiast Anne Madden who is policy and communications manager with Sustrans Northern Ireland, a charity focused on making it easier for people to walk and cycle, offering training to young cyclists and developing cycle and walking routes throughout the UK.

Anne Madden takes her bike shopping, to work and out in the countryside for a healthy lifestyle - but never without her helmet

Anne knows her statistics and has her finger on the pulse. “We’re working to ensure Northern Ireland politicians and local authorities deliver policies and projects that encourage a reduction on car dependency,” she says.

Our conversation ranges over lots of topics, including the fact that heavy four-wheel-drive monster motors have weakened the road surface, resulting in dangerous potholes. You reap what you sow.

We discuss the concerning fact that nearly a quarter of children in Northern Ireland are overweight. Although the figure is falling, 60% of pupils are driven to school in cars, which means less exercise. I get annoyed when people criticise parents who run their children to school and pick them up again - there are safety concerns and a lack of alternative transport options in many parts of the province. I understand independent bus companies are trying to facilitate families who are not on the main routes and more power to them for doing so.

Reducing traffic and carbon emissions around the school gates has the added impact of improving air quality, which is a significant public health issue especially in urban areas — Anne Madden, Sustrans

Safety Is A Priority

“This is something Sustrans have at the forefront of our activities,” explains Anne Madden. “We offer road cycle training for Primary 6 pupils to give them skills in road safety and provide secure cycle parking at schools for both pupils and staff.

“Our Active School Travel programme has changed people’s routines and walking or cycling to school has resulted in a classroom of healthier children, who are more alert and active, with improved concentration.”

Anne adds: “Reducing traffic and carbon emissions around the school gates has the added impact of improving air quality, which is a significant public health issue especially in urban areas.”

The cyclist is pictured using a bus lane in Belfast during the rush hour when there is a queue of traffic in the outside lane. It demonstrates that other vehicles using a 3 metre-wide bus lane cannot safely pass a cyclist when there is no space to overtake in the outside lane PICTURE: SUSTRANS

Adults are every bit as important to Sustrans. Although twice as many men cycle than women, Sustrans’ Women Into Cycling course has just won its category at the NI Road Safety Awards ceremony. And, thanks to Belfast City Council and the Belfast Bikes scheme, many adults have taken to cycling for the first time since they were children. There are 400 bikes for hire and over 50 docking stations across the city, offering instant transport for business or pleasure.

On the road, it’s all about taking care, concentrating on other drivers and riders and being one step ahead of danger. If you lived in Tokyo the rules of the road are quite different: riding when drunk means a jail sentence for three years or a fine of up to £2,500; using a mobile phone, has a penalty of six months in jail or a £500 fine; and there’s a fine of £25 for cycling when carrying an umbrella.

Another worry coming up to the morning of December 25 is how on earth Father Christmas will get a bike down the chimney... though I’m sure Sustrans will have an answer.

Find out more at Belfast Bikes and Sustrans