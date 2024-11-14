What to wear to a winter wedding

Women in long dress, suede suit and black two piece on street

Sourcing the perfect outfit for a winter wedding is a tricky affair. The dark days and frosty streets can put a dampener on our imagination – leaving us with that same black jumpsuit from years ago.

If you’re looking for inspiration that will keep you warm whilst looking cool – we hear from bridal and fashion experts what to actually wear to a winter wedding (and almost steal the show).

Staying warm but looking cool

Whether you’re outside or not – a winter wedding is going to be chilly at one point in the day, whether that be in a draughty church or on the walk to the reception.

“Your two options are either cover up or add base layers,” says Magpie Wedding’s bridal expert, Kate Beavis.

Faux fur shawls and scarfs are a great way to stay warm (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Cover up with a faux fur cape or shawl which will add to the winter wedding vibe. Add extra accessories such as long gloves or long boots.”

For base layers, Beavis recommends thermals, “A great idea is to add thermal base layers which you can remove if you get too warm such as vests or even thermal tights.”

M&S X Sienna Miller Buckle Detail Faux-Fur Jacket, £89

John Lewis Faux Fur Scarf, £35

What not to wear

Whilst wearing white is a universal no-go, winter weddings have a few more rules you may not have been aware of, one which rules out this season’s biggest trend.

“Be wary of sparkles and glitter with your winter wedding outfit,” says Humes Outfitter‘s managing director, Rachel Thomson.

Sparkles and glitter can be a fashion faux pas at winter weddings (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Although a staple of the Christmas party look, glitter and sparkles can be attention-grabbing at a wedding,” Thomson explains. “Outfits with sparkly accents are fine, but avoid them dominating your look.”

Alongside excessive sparkle, there are some colours that are out of place at a wedding.

Jewel and seasonal tones are recommended (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Unless the wedding theme specifically calls for vibrant hues, it’s wise to avoid overly bright colours, as they can distract from the couple or clash with the winter ambience,” explains the head of tailoring at Slater Menswear, Declyn Cooper.

“Instead, opt for more subdued shades like deep blues, greys, dark reds, or earthy tones.”

Boden Thea Velvet Midi Dress, £98

Love & Roses Navy Blue Embellished Shirt, £46, Next

Pay attention to your coat and shoes

When it comes to summer weddings, a simple dress or lightweight suit means you’re good to go – however winter do’s require a little more attention.

“When it comes to your larger layers, opt for a formal coat made from an insulating material, such as a wool trench coat,” says Thomson.

“Both neutral shades and more colourful coats work well with men’s and women’s guest outfits, as long as they are not the same shade as the wedding party’s outfits.

Neutral coloured coats work well if you have a colourful outfit (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Longer pieces like trench coats are also ideal as they cover the entirety of your outfit, giving your ensemble a clean and polished look.”

When it comes to the shoes, this can vary depending on the dress code. Thomson suggests closed-toe heels or smart and sturdy boots, “For a traditional wedding with a formal dress code, a pair of closed-toe heels or wedges is a safe choice that will look good while keeping your toes warm.

“However, for casual or smart-casual ceremonies, a good quality pair of boots can keep you warm and look great too.”

One thing you can never rely on – particularly with winter weddings – is the weather, which Next’s wedding expert Zoe Burke points out.

“I would recommend taking spare shoes if you can, so if yours get damp or aren’t suitable for a change in the weather, you can easily swap to more practical ones,” says Burke.

“Make sure you have an umbrella handy too,” she adds, “you’ll be popular amongst the guests if you have one of those to hand if it starts to rain!”

Schuh Blake Stretch Square Toe Boots in Burgundy, £26.99 (was £55)

H&M Bow-Detail Velour Court Shoes, £37.99

Timeless staples

If you’re pulling out your hair thinking that there’s nothing in your wardrobe to wear – worry not – the experts also have some looks that won’t outdate the wedding photos in years to come.

Beavis recommends focusing on fabric rather than print or colour, “A velvet dress or tweed co-ord will add a touch of luxury and warmth, especially in berry or jewel colours.”

If you adverse to skirts or dresses, “A jumpsuit or trouser suit with a fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers are a great and timeless option,” says Beavis.

If you’re planning on wearing a suit to the big day, checked or muted tones are the way forward according to Cooper.

“A check suit will never date no matter whether you opt for a Prince of Wales, herringbone or houndstooth design,” he explains.

Checked wool coats are a smart and warm option for winter weddings (Alamy Stock Photo)

With the green and navy Black Watch tartan currently trending, sported by the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, the bold and quintessentially British look is sure to wow the wedding party.

The Princess of Wales is a fan of black watch tartan in winter (Alamy Stock Photo)

When it comes to seasonal colours, burgundy, navy, olive greens and brown are great shades to opt for in the cooler months.

The best thing about these winter-warming shades is that they all compliment each other. Cooper suggests combining the muted colours into your ensemble for a winning wedding guest outfit.

House of Braur Ladies Single Breasted Full Length Tartan Coat, £325