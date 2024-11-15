What to expect from Kate Moss’ new Zara collection

Kate Moss’ new Zara collection promises to bring edgy glamour to your party wardrobe

Kate Moss looks into camera in silver blazer

Two fashion power houses have collided as Nineties style icon Kate Moss and the high-street retailer Zara collaborate for a series of high-profile capsule staples.

The Zara X Kate Moss collection launches on 30th November in store and online, and will comprise of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories intended for a big night out.

Moss is hoping to bring simple and sleek

Styled by Katy England, a fashion stylist known for her extensive work for Alexander McQueen, the collection blends classic cuts and grunge glamour.

Moss said that she wanted to create “the perfect party capsule [with] pieces that feel effortlessly chic, but with an edge.”

Moss is known for her simple rock-star style (Alamy Stock Photo)

This is the first time Moss has collaborated on a fashion collection in 10 years, since launching her second Topshop collection back in 2014.

Since then, Moss has had various business forays, such as launching her eponymous talent agency in 2016 and a beauty brand called Cosmoss in 2022.

Moss’ first clothing collaboration with a high-street store was in 2007, when the supermodel co-created and designed a fashion collection for Topshop that also sold through retailers including Barneys New York.

The collection created a frenzy of fashion lovers. A Moss “countdown to launch” board was erected in Topshop’s Oxford Street store window, and on 30th April, Moss launched her line by briefly appearing in the window modelling a red dress from the collection.

Moss posed in the shop window alongside the mannequins wearing her collection (Alamy Stock Photo)

This collection was quintessentially Moss: featuring boho vests and one-shoulder minidresses alongside grunge-y skinny jeans and cropped leather jackets.

Moss continued to design for the high street brand until 2010, when she turned her focus to more high-end retailers, such as designing handbags for the French label Longchamp.

But following the monumental success of her first line, Moss returned to Topshop for a one-off collection in 2014, and on the day it launched she appeared at Oxford Street once again in a black and gold tuxedo suit.

Moss took to a stage on Oxford Street to launch her one-off Topshop collection in 2014 (Alamy Stock Photo)

The event drew hordes of shoppers hoping to catch a glimpse of the supermodel – fans are undoubtedly crossing their fingers for a re-enactment for the 2024 Zara launch.

Moss’ first clothing collaboration cause a media frenzy as customers swarmed the London store (Alamy Stock Photo)

With Moss’ Nineties party-girl past – there is no doubt that this collection will focus on the trademark slips, sparkles and bohemian blouses the model is famed for.

Kate Moss was known for her glittering party-girl style in the 1990s (Alamy Stock Photo)

As a partywear collection, Moss’ iconic leopard print will surely feature, whether it be in the form of clothing or accessories.

Kate Moss is known for her love of leopard print coats (Alamy Stock Photo)

Moss said this collection mixes “classic cuts with just the right amount of glam to take you through the party season.” There’s no doubt it will bring a new edge to this season’s party wardrobe.