Volvo’s XC60 receives updates for 2025

Volvo has revealed updates to one of its best-selling models – the XC60 SUV.

The car receives the firm’s new UX infotainment system that includes a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen running Google-based software. Volvo says this new interface is twice as fast as the outgoing system.

Its exterior design has been updated with similar design cues from the latest XC90 SUV. At the front, there is a new air intake, and at the back, the tail lights are now darker.

The 11.2-inch screen promises to be faster and sharper. (Volvo)

Inside, the XC60 can now be specified with laminated windows, to help improve its refinement by reducing the amount of wind and road noise that enters the cabin.

Other changes include some new alloy wheel designs and a choice of two fresh exterior paint colours called Forest Lake and Aurora Silver.

The car now features the same air intake as the larger XC90. (Volvo)

Erik Severinson, chief product and strategy officer at Volvo Cars, said: “With its cutting-edge user experience, modernised Scandinavian design, improved comfort and even more luxurious interior, the XC60 sets the standard even higher for mid-size SUVs.

“The improvements focus on what we believe matters most to our customers. These upgrades ensure a more enjoyable and exclusive experience, with the car set to get better over time thanks to over-the-air updates.”

The updated Volvo XC60 will be available to order from today in certain markets, with UK-specific details confirmed at a later date.