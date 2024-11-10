Bubble Skincare: The trendy, plant-based skincare brand taking over teens’ and tweens’ Christmas lists

Living with an 11-year-old girl, long gone are the carefree days of blowing bubbles and bubble baths. Now it’s all about keeping up appearances with your peers and following trends on TikTok - none more so than in the world of skincare.

Top of the teen and pre-teen wishlist this Christmas is Bubble skincare. The US brand has taken the world by storm and is now readily and as well as online, it is now affordably available through Boots stores in the UK and Ireland.

Bubble Skincare is fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested to create a range that cleans, balances, and hydrates

My first instinct when my daughter started to get obsessed over skincare was to ask: why? She is still young and has perfect skin – why ruin it full of product?

What is different about Bubble is that the plant-based formulations are science-driven and non-toxic using natural ingredients, free of chemicals, additives, and fillers.

Founder Shai Eisenman launched Bubble after discovering that even though younger consumers are the most digitally sophisticated and globally connected generation, they were still using the same traditional skincare products that their mothers used decades ago.

Her result was the first skincare brand ever created to gently cleanse, treat and nourish young skin.

They even have an online skin school, to help you find out your skin type and show you how to care for your skin.

It’s certainly eye-catching with its bright playful packaging, embossed font and it’s affordable; but is it a case of style over substance?

With the help of my informed daughter, we sampled some of the Bubble products.

Bubble makes skincare easy for young users providing step by step numbers on their packaging. Step one is Bubble’s Soft Launch Hydrating Cream Cleanser (£16).

Bubble Soft Launch Hydrating Cream Cleanser (Mathew Zucker)

It recommends two or three pumps of this daily cleanser on wet skin. My daughter’s verdict is that it feels “bouncy soft” and leaves her skin smooth and not dry or tight.

Her favourite product is their iconic Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturiser (£16). This creamy, dreamy moisturiser hydrates, nourishes, and protects without weighing you down. Its key ingredients are aloe leaf juice and hoya lacosuna flower extract, vitamin E and avocado oil, thus making it a great gentle but hydrating first moisturiser.

What hooks young consumers is slam dunk’s springboard mechanism, which ejects the cream in the shape of a flower. Adorable and just the right amount – though my daughters love doing this so much, she does tend to use more than necessary.

Slam Dunk's springboard mechanism, ejects the cream in the shape of a flower.

“This will mix so well with Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops,” was her verdict, emphasising that it is easy to mix with a face tanner.

As I ignore her ‘hint’, we move onto step four – Bubble Solar Mate mineral SPF 30 (£19).

Once again, my daughter was impressed with an unexpected airless-pump mechanism, used to apply the cream. Lightweight it is easily absorbed under makeup and skincare.

It’s nice to see Bubble being responsible in promoting the need to wear sunscreen all year round.

Bubble do also have a small number of products which contain active and acidic ingredients, and they do recommend them for those aged over 14.

One such item her sleep-deprived mother is ‘stealing’ is Morning Rays Brightening eye cream. This eye cream promises to brightens, depuffs and reduces the look of dark circles.

Whilst it didn’t eradicate my dark circles, it did reduce the puffiness and was lovely smooth, creamy and cooling and made my concealer stay on better.

Containing vitamin C, turmeric extract, green tea extract and resveratrol, it also offers some UV protection.

Bubble Super Cuties

Having launched in the UK and Ireland with their 10 results-driven products, an ever-expanding range of products are being developed.

I’ve already spotted several Christmas gift sets perfect for the Bubble generation. That’s stocking fillers sorted for me!