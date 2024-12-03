UK Drive: Mini’s Aceman is here to complete this brand’s line-up

What is it?

Mini has now completed its three-car line-up

Mini’s range of cars is getting stronger by the day. The Cooper is a little smaller, the Countryman a little larger and in between them now sits this car – the Aceman. However, whereas both the Cooper and Countryman can be specified with petrol engines, the Aceman bucks the trend by being electric-only, so while it does provide a mid-way to the range, it’s separated off slightly by its more restricted powertrain options.

But being a blend of the two means that the Aceman could provide a ‘goldilocks’ arrangement for EV buyers who need more space than a Cooper but without the overly large proportions of the Countryman. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

The Aceman is stiffly sprung for daily driving

Being a mix of those two cars means that the Aceman get a blend of each vehicle’s styling, too. It certainly leans more towards the larger Countryman, but there are pleasant influences all around and it showcases Mini’s latest design well. As with any Mini, there are loads of personalisation options in order to tweak the Aceman’s design to your liking, too.

In terms of dimensions, it brings relatively modest increases over the standard Cooper. The two share the same platform, in fact, but this car measures some 22cm longer and 2cm wider. However, it still isn’t very large and rests at the more compact end of the crossover spectrum.

What’s under the bonnet?

Alloys come as standard on all versions

You’re able to get the Aceman in a series of configurations, depending on the kind of driving you’re up to. There’s the entry-level Aceman E, which incorporates a 38.5kWh battery and an 181bhp electric motor unlocking up to 185 miles and a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds. This model provides the entry point to the Aceman range.

Then, you’ve got the SE version which brings a larger battery – now 49.2kWh in capacity – and a more powerful motor which churns out 215bhp for a 0-60mph time of just under seven seconds. Range, meanwhile, stands at a claimed 252 miles. Mini says that because the Aceman’s 70kW maximum charging speed – or 90kW in the SE – you should be able to manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 29 and 31 minutes respectively.

What’s it like to drive?

There are two battery options available with the Aceman

At 1,785kg, the Aceman isn’t a lightweight but it sure isn’t at the heaviest end of the EV scale. As a result, this battery-powered Mini still feels light enough to be enjoyable through the bends where the car’s nimble handling and pleasantly weighty steering all add to the experience. You can filter through different driving modes – including the classic Mini ‘Go-Kart’ setting – which will tweak and change how the car responds to your inputs, but we found even the standard settings to be more than enough.

Where the Aceman falters is in ride quality. It’s a stiffly sprung car, that’s for sure, and when coupled with the car’s weight, it makes for a slightly fidgety experience. Even on the motorway, the Aceman bobs and weaves with alarming frequency, making it more tiring to drive than you’d expect. During our cold-weather drive, we managed a disappointing 174 miles on a single charge – some way off the claimed figure.

How does it look?

The rear lights have a distinctive look

As we’ve touched upon, the Aceman blends a little bit of Cooper with a small amount of Countryman to create a car which is still very recognisable as a ‘Mini’. Our car, in Sport trim, gets the full racy treatment with a variety of gloss black sections and big, imposing 19-inch wheels which, though looking the part, might also contribute to this car’s firm ride.

As you’d expect from Mini there’s a wealth of customisation options available to you as a way of making it as personal as you’d like.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is made to a high standard

Mini interiors have always been strong and this latest range of vehicles showcases this to the full. We’ve seen it already in both the Cooper and the Countryman and – no surprises – things are good in the Aceman, too. There are loads of great materials dotted here and there and it’s all brought together with a solid level of build quality. There are no squeaks and rattles to speak of – though there shouldn’t be in any new car, in fairness.

Practicality-wise the Aceman draws a pleasant line between smaller and larger Mini models. You’ve got a 300-litre boot – expandable to 1,005 litres with the rear seats down – and that’s some way more than the 210 and 800 respective litres from the regular Cooper – and shy of the 450 and 1,390 litres, respectively, that you’d get from the Countryman. It’s a good blend of the two in terms of practicality as a result.

What’s the spec like?

The large central screen incorporates loads of functions

You’re looking at £31,200 for your entry-level Aceman model. These cars, in Classic trim and with the smaller battery option, get a good selection of standard equipment including LED headlights and climate control. All grades get Mini’s modern interpretation of this car’s original central speedometer, brought up to date via a 24cm OLED screen. It’s sharp, packed with features and intuitive to use – though it might be nice to have a few shortcut buttons to help to make navigating various features a little easier.

It does mean that entry-level cars get more than enough equipment and we’d only be tempted to upgrade to the larger-battery SE version which unlocks that longer range but does increase the price to £36,300. With a larger battery and in Sport trim, came in at a rather punchy £42,900, at which point the larger and more practical Countryman might start to be a tempting option.

Verdict

The Aceman slots in perfectly within the Mini range. The good news is that its got the same level of top-notch tech that you’ll find elsewhere in the line-up and, providing you don’t go too crazy with the options, isn’t badly priced either.

We’d argue that this Sport trim car is simply too firm to be comfortable on a day-to-day basis, but in all other areas the Aceman impresses. Plus, if it’s not quite right for you, then Mini’s now-completed range offers up two strong alternatives.