Toyota reveals specifications for its new Urban Cruiser SUV

The Urban Cruiser will be Toyota’s second electric model. (Toyota)

Toyota has revealed specifications for its upcoming Urban Cruiser electric SUV.

The model will come with a choice of three trim levels and the option of 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs – although their electric ranges have not been revealed at this stage.

The entry-level Icon grade comes with the smaller battery pack and features 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, ambient lighting and a reversing camera.

Move up to the Design trim and it boasts heated front seats and steering wheel, rear cabin air vents and power-folding door mirrors.

The flagship Excel comes with the larger battery pack and includes extras such as 19-inch alloy wheels, a premium JBL sound system, LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof.

All models come as standard with a heat pump for the air conditioning and battery preheating – to help improve performance in colder conditions.

The Urban Cruiser will be Toyota’s second electric vehicle on offer here in the UK and will sit below the larger bZ4X SUV in the firm’s model line-up.

Prices are yet to be revealed, but order books will open in the summer with expected deliveries to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.