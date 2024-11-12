Thinking of buying a used EV? These are some of the best about today

Price is one of the biggest stumbling blocks in new electric vehicles. Given their technology underneath, the latest EVs can command some seriously high price tags, making them a tougher choice for many drivers.

But in the used market, electric vehicles are commonplace and can often be found for some budget-busting prices. Here, we take a look at some of the best worth considering today.

Porsche Taycan

The tent can be fitted to Porsche’s electric Taycan

Porsche’s first mass-produced electric car – the Taycan – provides everything you’d expect from the Stuttgart car maker. It’s excellent to drive, with intuitive handling and some serious performance, regardless of which model you opt for.

But it’s an EV which has been hit particularly hard by depreciation, which makes it a very appealing used buy. In fact, some early-model used Taycans – built around 2021 – are available for under £40,000, which is remarkable considering prices for a new model start from £86,500. Expect a range of around 280 miles for a used example.

Skoda Enyaq

The new Enyaq models bring down the cost of entry to the range (ŠKODA AUTO)

The Enyaq incorporates all of the features you’d expect to find in a Skoda. It’s spacious – with ample seating for five people – has a large boot and gets plenty of standard equipment. It’s available with a range of battery options, too, while models branded with an ‘X’ gain all-wheel-drive for better traction.

At present, you can find a small-battery Enyaq for under £15,000, while a larger battery ‘80’ version – which unlocks a range of around 330 miles – can be found for under £17,000.

Volkswagen e-Up!

The e-Up! is Volkswagen’s smallest EV

If you’re after a car for shorter journeys that can help to reduce fuel costs, then the e-Up! will prove ideal. It doesn’t offer the longest of ranges – around 159 miles on later models – but for urban drivers or those who don’t cover big distances day-to-day that’ll be more than enough.

Currently, you can purchase a second-hand e-Up! for under £6,500, with 2014-age models available with under 45,000 miles on the clock.

Hyundai Ioniq

(Hyundai)

Hyundai’s Ioniq was offered with a three-pronged approach to engine setups with petrol, hybrid and electric all available, but it’s the solely battery-powered version that we’re interested in here. A practical hatchback, the Ioniq is remarkably ‘normal’ to drive and this makes it a good option for those making their first steps into EV ownership.

Used examples don’t cost the earth, either. You can get higher-mileage examples for around £8,000, though £10,000 is enough to net you an average-mileage version with a range of around 193 miles.

Mercedes EQC

The EQC corners flatly (Justin Leighton/©Justin Leighton 2019 All right)

The EQC was the car which really kickstarted Mercedes’ EV journey, arriving as a premium-feeling and well-specified SUV with a reasonably large boot and plenty of on-board technology. A range of up to 255 miles isn’t too bad, either.

Having been quite expensive when originally launched, early versions of the EQC are now available for some very tempting prices. Around £22,000 is enough to get a reasonable-mileage car, while £25,000 will drop that mileage and throw in some extra features.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar’s I-Pace packs an impressive all-electric range (david shepherd/Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar beat many other manufacturers to the punch with its electric I-Pace, which arrived as one of the very first premium battery-powered SUVs. Thanks to its futuristic styling and equally cutting-edge interior the I-Pace still looks fresh today and is available for some surprisingly low prices when you’re shopping in the used market.

You can now pick up a higher-mileage I-Pace for under £15,500, with these examples getting a full leather interior and – quite often – a panoramic sunroof. Increase that budget to £18,500 for a very low-mileage version with more equipment.

Fiat 500 Electric

The electric 500 feels far nippier than the regular petrol version

The 500 has always been the ‘go-to’ around-town car, so it only made sense for Fiat to create an electric version. After all, the nippy acceleration of this 500’s electric motor makes it even better suited to urban environments, while a range of up to 199 miles means it can go further afield, too.

They’re good value on the used market, too. Smaller-battery versions – which have a range of around 100 miles – can be picked up for around £10,000, though we’d recommend spending in the region of £12,500 for that larger battery, longer range version.