These were the best-selling cars in October

The Sportage one of Kia’s most successful models ever. (Kia)

October saw a sharp decline in new car sales by six per cent. But, even though the top 10 best sellers last month didn’t see any EVs in the ranking, battery-electric vehicles are the only sector with a slight rise in the market share, as manufacturers are still rolling out subsidies and heavy discounts.

A total of 144,288 vehicles were sold last month, compared to 153,529 the year prior – a 9,241 decrease.

Yet again, the top 10 best-sellers list is dominated by SUVs and small hatchbacks, as it appears people are still wanting to purchase higher-riding practical family cars. Let’s take a look at Britain’s best-selling cars in October.

Kia Sportage – 4,533

As always, Kia’s very popular Sportage climbs to the top yet again. The South Korean firm’s SUV is a good-looking, practical, efficient and well-built car that also comes with the added peace of mind of a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Also, the Sportage comes with plenty of standard equipment and a great array of engine options to suit a wide range of buyers – so it’s no wonder this very likeable SUV has stolen the crown yet again for the best-selling car in Britain.

Ford Puma – 3,521

The Puma is Ford’s smallest car in its line-up. (Ford)

Ford’s Puma takes second place and just like the Sportage, has been hovering in the top three for several months now.

The Puma is Ford’s smallest model and it shares the same platform as the late Fiesta, which means it has a great chassis making it handle well and feel a lot sportier than you might expect. Prices are competitive while equipment levels are generous. Plus, maintenance costs should be affordable.

Mini Cooper – 2,921

The Mini is great fun to drive. (Mini)

The Mini Cooper is a British icon in the car world and this latest model is by far the most modern and sophisticated.

With a huge variety of personalisation options, trims, and colours and a choice of petrol or an electric variant, there certainly is a Mini out there for everyone. To drive, this little car is great fun with that wheel-at-each-corner feel and as well as having very sharp and direct handling makes the Mini retain the cliche of that go-kart like feel.

Volvo XC40 – 2,675

The XC40 is a comfortable and practical SUV. (Volvo)

Volvo’s smallest SUV seems to be the most popular and it’s not hard to see why. You get all of the comfort and equipment you do from its larger siblings, but it comes in a more compact and affordable package.

The XC40 also comes with a choice of mild-hybrid petrol and there is also an electric model that is badged ‘EX40’. The interior is very well screwed together with some of the most comfortable seats, plus it has a decent-sized boot and lots of rear passenger space, too.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,477

The Tiguan is efficient and easy to live with. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s Tiguan is no stranger to the top 10 best-selling cars and this month sees it secure fifth place. The latest version is solidly built, has a very practical interior and features even more technology than before.

There is a wide variety of different engine options including mild-hybrid, petrol, plug-in hybrid and diesel variants – giving a very wide choice for different buyers.

Ford Kuga – 2,428

The Kuga has a sporty driving experience. (Ford)

The second Ford on this list is the Puma’s larger brother, the Kuga. This SUV has recently undergone a mid-life facelift which has improved its exterior design and its interior has been improved in a select number of areas.

The Kuga is a great SUV when it comes to driving characteristics with sharp steering and very little body lean around the corners. Furthermore, a choice of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are available, with all of the engines being very efficient.

Toyota Yaris – 2,369

The Yaris is one of the most efficient superminis on the market. (Toyota)

One of the first superminis to feature a hybrid powertrain and a great car to drive is Toyota’s little Yaris.

This year, the car received a facelift which gave it a new infotainment screen, subtle exterior tweaks and a new more powerful hybrid unit available on the higher spec trims. The Yaris is one of the most affordable superminis to run and it also looks great as well. Plus, if you service it every year at Toyota, you also get a 10-year or 100,000 miles.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,348

The Qashqai has recently been face lifted. (Nissan) (David Shepherd)

Built in Britain, Nissan’s Qashqai has always been a firm favourite among buyers and now with a recent facelift, the Japanese firm has made it even better.

A new infotainment screen with Google Built-in, alongside a new front end and rear lights, has made the Qashqai more modern-looking and there’s achoice of mild-hybrid and the firm’s e-Power hybrid, which is efficient and very refined.

MG HS – 2,299

The HS is the firm’s largest SUV. (MG)

MG’s largest SUV is also one of the most popular for October. The HS has recently gone into its second generation and offers a plug-in hybrid option.

The HS is a practical and well-equipped SUV that should be taken seriously in the overcrowded world of high-riding family cars and this latest model is bigger, better looking and more efficient than before.

Peugeot 208 2,267

The 208 is great to drive. (Peugeot)

Another supermini on this list is Peugeot’s 208 which also recently underwent a mid-life makeover, which gave it a new hybrid powertrain and some updates to its exterior and interior design.

The 208 has a great-looking cabin with a lot of plush feeling materials and to drive, the car feels sporty and precise. There is also a conventional petrol model with a manual gearbox on offer and a lesser-powered version of the hybrid model, too. An electric version means there’s an option for EV buyers too.