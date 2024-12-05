These were the best-selling cars for November

November’s best-selling cars have been revealed showing that small hatchbacks and SUVs are still the nation’s favourite vehicles.

However, the market dipped by 1.9 per cent last month with a total of 153,610 vehicles delivered, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Petrol-powered vehicles still remain the most popular choice in the market, however, they suffered a 17.7 per cent drop during the month. In contrast, registrations for battery-electric vehicles rose for the eleventh consecutive month with an increase of 58.4 per cent, totalling 38,581 units.

We’ve rounded up the lists of the best-selling cars for November.

Mini Cooper — 4,412

The new Cooper is still very ‘Mini’ from the front

Mini’s Cooper hatchback has taken the crown for November’s best-selling car.

The smallest car in the firm’s range is fun to drive, has a funky interior made with recycled materials and is available with a choice of petrol and electric powertrains.

There is a wide variety of different body styles including three-door hatchback, five-door hatchback and two-door Convertible, too.

Nissan Qashqai — 3,776

(Nissan) (David Shepherd)

Built in Britain, the Nissan Qashqai is a car that the UK should be proud of.

This year, its current iteration received a facelift with a new front end and updated interior, to make it more appealing than the outgoing model.

It comes with plenty of interior space and efficient powertrains including a hybrid version Nissan calls ‘e-Power’.

Tesla Model Y — 3,350

The Model Y is the only electric car in the top 10 for September. (Tesla)

One of Tesla’s best-selling models is its Model Y SUV. Its looks may be divisive, but it comes with a decent electric range, loads of standard equipment and is rather practical with a well-sized boot.

The Model Y is also good to drive and the firm’s supercharging network is one of the best around, providing reliable charging at reasonable prices, making this EV a lot easier to live with.

Kia Sportage — 3,339

The Sportage tops the best-sellers chart yet again. (Kia) (Adam Warner)

The SUV that has been the king of the best-sellers has dropped to fourth place for November, but Kia’s Sportage is still proving very popular.

Its driving dynamics are excellent, it looks good and has lots of standard equipment, and best of all, it comes with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty to give the owner peace of mind.

It also is very practical and features lots of different storage spaces inside the cabin.

MG HS — 3,181

The HS is a great choice for those looking for an SUV on a budget. (MG)

The largest car in the MG range has also proven to be the most popular in November.

This year, the HS went into its second generation which brought more modern exterior styling, and a better quality interior with extra standard equipment and technology, There’s a new plug-in hybrid option, too.

It’s also rather spacious inside with a handily sized boot, and like with the Kia Sportage, the HS comes with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Ford Puma — 3,073

The Puma is Ford’s smallest car in its line-up. (Ford)

One of Britain’s most loved cars is Ford’s Puma and it’s easy to see why.

It’s built on the same platform as the now-discontinued Fiesta, meaning the driving experience has a sporty edge with great handling and a planted feel overall. There’s decent cabin space and all models are well equipped. Plus, it should be easy and cheap to maintain.

Volvo XC40 — 2,963

One of Volvo’s smallest SUVs, the XC40, has been around for nearly seven years. But, that hasn’t stopped people from buying them during November this year.

The XC40 has a plush feeling interior that oozes Scandinavian style and has lots of space for rear occupant.

It may not be the most dynamic car to drive in its class, but it’s still a sensible, frugal and good-looking choice for those after for a premium SUV.

Volkswagen Tiguan — 2,447

The Tiguan is efficient and easy to live with. (Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Tiguan has been sitting in the top 10 list for a while now, and that’s because it offers lots of interior space with a well-made interior and plenty of different engine options.

Furthermore, it may not be the best car to drive in its class, but it’s a stable and sensible choice for those who may want a Golf, but have an expanding family.

Peugeot 3008 — 2,420

The E-3008 has one of the best electric driving ranges in its class. (Peugeot)

Peugeot this year revealed its new 3008 with some rather bold styling both internally and externally.

Not only that, but you can get the 3008 with a choice of hybrid and electric versions, with all models generously well-equipped. The quality has improved over the outgoing car and it’s a very comfortable vehicle to drive, too.

Hyundai Tucson — 2,384

(Hyundai)

Built with the same underpinnings as Kia’s Sportage, the Tucson is a great all-rounder with a striking exterior design and plush new interior.

This year, the car received a midlife facelift which brought it subtle tweaks to the design and a new dashboard layout. Also, it comes with the choice of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options as well as coming with Hyundai’s five-year or 100,000 miles warranty.

It’s also great to drive and is very comfortable on longer journeys, making it ideal for families.