These are the 20 must-have toys for kids this Christmas

The RealFX Disney Stitch Puppertronic by Wow Stuff is one of the toys at the Toy Retailers Association (TRA)’s Dream Toys exhibition

A list predicting the most in-demand toys for Christmas has been revealed, featuring items ranging from a stinky fart blaster to a remote control lizard that climbs up walls.

The DreamToys top 20 list was selected by an independent panel of toy retailers and experts, and was unveiled by TV presenter Helen Skelton. It features plenty of interactive toys and new versions of family favourites, including three different Lego sets and a new take on the classic Uno game.

And the Toy Retailers Association DreamToys panel has done its best to keep toys on the list as affordable as possible. “We’re always very conscious of consumer spending – price points are massively important,” says Paul Reader, chair of the DreamToys selection committee.

Sports presenter Helen Skelton helped unveil the list (James Manning/PA)

Prices of toys on the list range from £9.99 to £79.99, and Reader stresses: “The average price is just over £40, so we hope we’ve selected products that suit everybody’s budget.”

And he says there are currently no stock problems with any of the toys on the list, although he warns: “It’s always our advice, if you know what you want, to buy it early.

“But it’s so hard with little ones these days, because they can change their mind very often – that’s why we have this extensive list to help gift-givers make an informed purchase.”

Here’s the list, in alphabetical order…

1. BeybladeX Xtreme Battle Set, £44.99

(James Manning/PA)

This set features everything children need to battle, including two right-spinning tops, two launchers with ripcords and Beystadium. Assemble your stadium and tops, load your launcher and let battle commence! For age 8+.

2. Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Set, £59.99

(James Manning/PA)

This plane playset from the Bluey children’s TV show transforms into a resort and a boat with light and sound effects, and contains 15 play pieces including Bluey and Bingo figures. For age 3+.

3. Despicable Me 4 The Ultimate Fart Blaster, £29.99

(James Manning/PA)

There’s nothing funnier than a fart for kids, and this Fart Blaster from the Despicable Me 4 film claims to take silent but stinky farts to a whole new level. Aimed at kids aged 4-12 years, it features more than 15 fart sounds and even shoots fog fart rings, with a chamber that lights up so you can see the gassy action. Kids can choose from a stinky smell or banana scent. Lovely!

4. Disney Stitch, £59.99

(James Manning/PA)

One of three Lego sets on the list, the Disney Stitch from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch franchise is a buildable playset for children aged over nine years, creating a Stitch Lego Disney character with moving ears, turning head, an ice-cream cone and more.

5. FurReal Peanut the Playful Monkey, £79.99

(James Manning/PA)

This cute interactive 15-inch-tall plush toy monkey, for children aged 4-8 years, does somersaults when kids hold her hands, and sits, stands, laughs, and walks on her own. Peanut also makes gurgling sounds as she ‘drinks’ from her play banana bottle before she’s rocked to sleep.

6. Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch Pufficorn Egg, £64.99

(James Manning/PA)

Children can cuddle, tap, lift and rock the egg to encourage a mystery Hatchimal to hatch. The egg lights up and rocks, and kids can even hear their surprise character reacting from inside, as a magical mist appears and the egg glows rainbow colours before their new friend hatches. For age 5+.

7. Hex Bots Wall Crawler Gecko, £29.99

(James Manning/PA)

This wall crawler robot toy crawls across the floor and can even climb up walls, like a real gecko. An easy-to-use remote controls the toy, which has LED eyes that can be seen in the dark. Age 4+.

8. Hot Wheels Ultra Shark Car Wash Playset, £59.99

(James Manning/PA)

The car wash, which has moveable gates and a foam roller, has been taken over by a massive shark! Kids can drive the included Hot Wheels car into the shark’s mouth and press on its head to initiate colour-shifting action as its special paint washes away. Then they can watch the car race down the track through the shark’s insides, before it’s dunked in a cold water tank to change colour again. Age 3+.

9. Lego Icons Tiny Plants, £44.99

(James Manning/PA)

Lego’s not just for creating buildings and figures any more. Now children – and adults, or kidults – can create floral and green displays with the Lego Tiny Plants set. The set allows young and old to build nine artificial plants ranging from exotic tropical species to a carnivorous plant, in terracotta-coloured pots. For age 18+, ie. adult Lego fans.

“The plants have been extremely popular this year,” says Reader, “and they do lots of other different flowers too. Tell your partner you don’t want real flowers, you want Lego roses!”

10. Kinetic Sand Squish Motion, £19.99

(James Manning/PA)

The set contains coloured Kinetic Sand, which kids can flatten with the crinkle cutter, press and squish onto the foam sand space and use stamper tools to create different fun images. It’s made from natural sand that sticks to itself for easy clean-up. Age 5+.

11. Little Live Pets My Walking Penguin – Waddles, £24.99

(James Manning/PA)

Waddles is a cuddly penguin that sounds just like a real penguin, with fluffy wings that flap when it walks and dances. Waddles comes with a detachable lead and a feeding fish, and burps and slurps when fed. Age 5+.

12. Littlest Pet Shop – Pet Shop Playset, £39.99

(James Manning/PA)

Children can use this portable playset as a display case for their Littlest Pet Shop collection. The case contains four different rooms and comes with two pets – a guinea pig and a capybara, 20 accessories and a collector card to discover your pet’s personality, level and rarity type. Age 3+.

13. Miniverse Make It Mini Potions Class, £49.99

(James Manning/PA)

Step into the enchanting world of Harry Potter with this magical set which lets you create your own miniature potions class. Each set includes over 100 pieces to craft everything from the walls and floors to the furniture in your mini-classroom, leaving the resin to set before displaying it. Age 8+.

14. Paw Patrol Rubble’s Barkyard Deluxe Bulldozer, £44.99

(James Manning/PA)

Fans of the Rubble & Co series will love this construction toy, which has real working wheels, two articulated toy tools, lights and sounds, and includes a 5cm Rubble play figure. Age 3+.

15. Pets Alive: Mama Duck & Baby Surprise, £29.99

(James Manning/PA)

Mama Duck has laid four eggs to pop open – will you find two, three or four baby ducklings? Press the pink heart on Mama’s wing to hear her make real duck sounds, and watch her waddle like a real duck. Age 3+.

16. RealFX Disney Stitch Puppetronic, £69.99

Another Stitch toy has made it onto the list – this one’s a 45cm animatronic version, featuring over 100 action and sound combinations including blinking eyes, a moving mouth, and touch sensors which mean he responds to children’s touch and voice. Age 6+.

17. Speed Champions Mclaren Formula 1 Race Car, £20.99

(James Manning/PA)

This Lego version of the 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car makes the ideal present for car-loving creative kids aged 9+.

18. Sticki Rolls Sticki Book Pack, £9.99

(James Manning/PA)

This pack includes a Sticki Rolls bracelet, a total of 12 Sticki Rolls including seven mystery Rolls, and an interactive book with 50 activity pages designed to keep your Sticki collection neatly organised. Age 5+.

19. Unicorn Academy Interactive Rainbow Light-up Wildstar, £35.99

(James Manning/PA)

Inspired by the animated TV show, this interactive unicorn responds to touch with rainbow lights, sound effects and songs from the show. Featuring light-up markings, and a rainbow mane and tail, kids can rub Wildstar’s face, touch her horn and pull her reins to see her react. Age 4+.

20. UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy, £12.99

(James Manning/PA)

The newest version of the UNO card game, this plays just like classic Uno by matching colours, numbers or symbols, but with special rules and action cards. Age 7+.