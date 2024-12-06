Your winter essential footcare routine – according to experts

Get ready to show off your feet this festive season with these expert tips

As we dust off our fuzzy socks and snow boots, footcare may be at the bottom of your beauty list this season. But as party season calls for strappy heels and dancing shoes, your feet require a little extra care than usual.

Podiatrists and skincare experts delve into the ultimate footcare routine to banish cracked heels, corns and calluses this winter.

Must-do list

“Apply a rich foot cream every evening, focusing on the heels and other dry areas to prevent cracks and keep your skin soft,” advises Paint Nails London‘s pedicurist, Sam Thai.

“Always dry your feet thoroughly, especially between the toes, and change out of wet socks or shoes promptly to prevent fungal infections,” says Thai.

“Exfoliate gently to remove dead skin once or twice a week. This improves circulation, reduces calluses, and prevents odour,” says SBC Skincare’s head of education Adele O’Donoghue.

Also remember to “wear breathable socks, like those made of cotton or wool, and choose comfortable shoes that provide good support”, suggests Thai.

Things to avoid

Don’t “use hot water for soaking – lukewarm water is better to avoid stripping natural oils. Don’t neglect your toenails; trim them straight across to prevent ingrown nails,” says O’Donoghue.

Also don’t “walk around barefoot on cold floors or wear damp footwear as it can lead to skin issues”, says podiatrist Laura Welsh at La Preme Clinic.

How to prevent cracked heels, corns and calluses

Cracked heels and hard skin are harder to keep at bay during the winter time due to dehydration, uncomfortable footwear and lack of outside exposure.

“Avoid wearing shoes that pinch or rub, as these can cause corns and worsen calluses through friction,” explains Welsh, “in winter you need to protect your heels by wearing socks and properly cushioned footwear.”

“It is important to remove dry hard skin regularly with a good-quality foot file, and to moisturise the skin of the feet,” explains Britain’s leading podiatrist Margaret Dabbs OBE.

If you find cracked heels are worsening or recurring, this could be due to an underlying health issue. “If you suffer with diabetes, it is especially important to look after your feet,” explains Dabbs, “and regular visits to the podiatrist or foot health practitioner is essential.”

For a deeper hydration beyond regular moisturising, Thai recommends applying a generous layer of body butter before bed and wearing cotton socks overnight to lock in moisture. “Ingredients like shea butter and glycerine are excellent for deep hydration,” says O’Donoghue.

Just as important as moisturising is exfoliating. Whilst foot files can work, chemical exfoliants can be even more effective. “Using AHA or BHA can significantly improve the removal of dead skin,” explains Patchology‘s director of innovation Mathilde La Marre. “Although commonly used on the face, these acids work wonders on feet, too and can prevent calluses.”

The best at-home foot routine

Whilst many of these steps sound like an added chore for an already hectic month, the experts detail an easy at-home footcare routine for achieve spa-worthy results.

Firstly, start with a clean base. “Ensuring your feet are washed and clean before any type of treatment or cream is a must,” says La Marre. After cleansing, a foot soak can relax tired muscles and prepare your skin for further care. “Soak your feet in warm water with Epsom salts or a moisturising soak solution for 10–15 minutes,” suggests Welsh.

Exfoliation is the next step. “Use a good-quality foot file on dry feet to remove all the hard, dead skin easily, leaving the skin smooth to the touch,” says Dabbs. Follow with a gentle foot scrub or exfoliant to remove any remaining roughness.

Once exfoliated, hydrate deeply. London Grace‘s founder, Kirsten White suggests applying a thick layer of foot cream, followed by a foot massage to boost circulation. “For very dry feet, an overnight mask like Flexitol paired with cotton socks can work wonders,” adds Welsh.

Lastly, don’t forget your nails. “Trim them straight across and not too close to the nail bed to avoid ingrown nails and use cuticle oil to keep them healthy and hydrated,” says Thai.

