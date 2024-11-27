The Weatherbies: Climate-focused children’s books empowering young minds with fun and education

The Weatherbies aim to inform children about climate change and what they can do to help

Maghera-based author Yvonne Fleming and her gang of delightful, weather-themed characters known as the Weatherbies have a lot to celebrate this year.

Inspired by a day spent in the garden cloud spotting with her children, Yvonne started to make up names and stories about the sun and the clouds which her two boys, Steven and Shane, would ask her to repeat “over and over again”.

“At night when I was putting my boys to bed if I was too tired to read a book, I’d just tell them one of my stories,” recalls Yvonne who set up The Weatherbies Ltd in 2009 and published her first book Sammy Sun is Coming Out to Play in 2010.

“And I remember one night my youngest wanted me to repeat a story and I couldn’t for the life of me remember what it was about.

Yvonne Fleming reads one of her Weatherbies stories to her niece, Anna, and nephew, Danny

“So, I thought I’d write a wee book just to keep myself right.”

Now the bedtime tales have become a series of illustrated children’s books with 2024 seeing the Weatherbies grow even further. Set in Skytown, a magical fantasy land above the Earth’s ozone layer, the books aim to inform young children in a fun and engaging way about climate change and what they can do to help.

More: The Tiger Who Came to Tea, The Snowman and Mog - Robin Shaw on bringing children’s storybooks to life

Consisting of Sammy Sun, Ronny Rain, Flo Snow, Colin Cloud, Rosie Rainbow, Willy Wind, Barry Star, Harry Hail, Mary Moon, Tommy Thunder and The Lightning Twins, these climate themed characters go on adventures to learn about topics including recycling, eating healthily, growing fruit and vegetables and using renewable energy.

“The Weatherbies have just taken on a life of their own and just kept moving forward every year and I just can’t believe how well it’s doing - I’m just delighted,” says Yvonne.

So far this year the Weatherbies have been promoted to official Early Years partner for EcoSchools NI, hit record downloads of their curriculum-linked resources with Twinkl (the UK’s largest teaching resource) and developed Ireland’s first climate awareness and wellbeing app for children.

Additionally, they have received funding from Foras Na Gaeilge to produce five new Irish picture books.

“I have three of them already written,” laughs Yvonne who released her latest Weatherbies book this month.

“I have plenty of ideas for the other two, but I always try to listen to what’s needed and work my ideas round that so that I’m writing stories that are relevant.”

More: Alison Steadman on voicing Quentin Blake animation and how he inspires children

Yvonne Fleming with Sammy Sun, who featured in her first Weatherbies book 15 years ago

The Weatherbies have also secured COGG support to fund and develop educational videos as well as their first digital game for Special Educational Needs (SEN) children.

However, Yvonne is quick to point out that none of this would be possible without her son Steven and husband Peter.

“Peter has always done the music for me because he’s been in the music industry all his days,” Yvonne explains.

“Then our oldest boy Steven did a degree in interactive media, and he started working on the Weatherbies with us in 2020 and has helped the company develop even further.

“So it’s definitely a family affair now and I just love it.”

Yvonne believes the additional graphics, videos and songs which accompany her books will assist children in becoming more climate aware.

Her goal is that the Weatherbies will help comfort children so that, “when they look to the sky and see and feel the weather, they won’t feel alone.”

“Even for me I’ll write the books, but it isn’t until the artwork, vocals, music and visuals come together that those stories come alive.

“When I was a kid, I loved The Wombles and that instilled something in me back then and has stuck with me all through my life and that’s what I want the Weatherbies to do for young children now.

More: Newry animator making a big splash in movie world

Yvonne Fleming's book Colin Cloud Is Making Shapes

“I find if you can personalise the topics, it makes them easier to understand.

“The Weatherbies do that – they personalise the weather which leads into climate change and the environment and how all these things are connected.

“By creating a character that discusses these topics I think that helps kids connect better and care about them more and makes them want to do their part.”

Looking ahead to 2025 Yvonne hopes the Weatherbies will continue to grow and have a positive impact on children across Ireland and maybe even further afield.

“We’re really trying to get the Weatherbies into the southern schools and hopefully across the water as well,” Yvonne explains.

“We’d also love to get the books translated into other languages that’s our big goal – we just want to put out into the world and see where it lands.

“But we’re just so delighted with how this year has gone there’s been so many opportunities and so much positivity from all these different people and educational platforms.

“I thought when I started the Weatherbies if I got one book under my belt I would be happy enough but the Weatherbies has just gone beyond anything I ever expected and we just want to roll it out wherever we can.”