The ultimate hand care routine for dry skin

It’s the beauty industry’s worst-kept secret that our hands are the biggest giveaway of our age. Often neglected in favour of our face and necks, a hand care routine is crucial to any beauty regime.

We often neglect our hands during the everyday routine, says Nursem’s co-founder, Antonia Philp. “When you’re washing your hands or washing up, make sure you’re not using really hot water, as this can cause dryness and sensitivity. If your skin turns red upon contact, it is too hot!”

Using overly hot water can cause skin abrasions and long term damage to our hands (Alamy Stock Photo)

As the cooler months creep in, getting on top of a simple yet nourishing routine is crucial for skin health and your hands’ appearance. We hear from expert dermatologists the simplest step-by-step you should be doing to keep your hands hydrated, plump and glowing this autumn/winter.

Back to basics

Developing a hand care routine sounds over-the-top, but is key when it comes to preventing damage and signs of ageing.

“Start by taking a moment to assess your individual needs. Do you have dry, cracked skin that needs hydration? Are your nails brittle and prone to breakage? Or perhaps you’re concerned about premature ageing and sun damage,” says Absolute Collagen’s Dr Sophie Shotter.

Keeping our hands hydrated is key to any hand care routine (Alamy Stock Photo)

Shotter suggests basic hand care should involve routine handwashing, moisturising and protecting.

“Clean your hands with a gentle soap, apply a nourishing hand cream after each wash, and use a sunscreen during the day to protect from UV damage,” says Harley Street dermatologist Dr Hasan Benar from Dr Elif Clinic.

Benar emphasises the importance of sunscreen all-year round, as like the face, the hands are exposed to UV rays more so than the rest of your body, which leads to premature ageing, hyperpigmentation and skin damage.

L’Occitane Shea Lavender Hands & Body Liquid Soap, £17.50

Dermatology M Nourishing Hand & Foot Cream, £42

How to hydrate and protect

When it comes to daily care, hydration is an obvious non-negotiable. For Benar, it’s all about moisturising immediately after washing: “Wash hands with a mild soap and lukewarm water to avoid stripping natural oils. Moisturise immediately after washing to lock in moisture.”

Investing in a hand cream with SPF is a two-in-one win for Benar and ensures hydration and protection.

Hydration is not only for your skin, however. Celebrity manicurist to Naomi Campbell and Olivia Colman, Robbie Tomkins, says your cuticles are a giveaway of health and hand care.

“Buy a load of cuticle oil and have it in every bag, desk drawer and bedside table – whenever you see it, put some on.”

For cracks around the nails, Tomkins recommends the Protein Formula’s Enriched Hand Cream for this time of year, as a budget-friendly and nourishing option.

Hello Sunday The One For Your Hands – Hand Cream: SPF 30-30ml, £10, Space NK

Nails inc. Superfood Repair Oil 14ml, £15, Look Fantastic

QVC UK/PA

Protein Formula Strength Collection, £25.92 (was £33.96), QVC UK

The power of red light

When it comes to anti-ageing, collagen and red light therapy seem to be the holy grail of beauty tricks.

“Collagen is a vital building block for healthy skin, hair and nails, and can help improve skin elasticity and hydration,” says Shotter. Whilst many facial moisturisers include the supplement, it can also be added to our hand cream.

Red light therapy uses low-level laser to help regenerate (or grow back) cells, restore cell function and trigger blood flow. Incorporating the two in your hand care routine will ensure your hands stay healthy, glowing and rejuvenated.

BeautyPro LED Wand Device, £99, Look Fantastic

Absolute Collagen Deep Lift Collagen Boosting Serum – 30ml, £35

Exfoliate and repair

An autumn hand care routine doesn’t just stop at daily moisturising. Exfoliation and occasional intensive treatments are important for keeping hands soft and smooth, especially in harsher conditions.

“Exfoliate hands one to two times a week and follow up with an overnight mask,” advises Benar.

When it comes to your nails, Tomkins recommends little and often attention. “Regular gentle filing keeps the shape healthier for natural nails, helping avoid cracking and splitting.

“Invest in a gentle nail buffer to smooth ridges and remove dead skin cells,” says Tomkins. For those looking for an added treat, he suggests trying paraffin wax or hydrating gloves as a weekly ritual.

Rituals of Ayurveda Hand Scrub, £11.92 (was £14.90)

Patchology Perfect Ten Self-Warming Hand and Cuticle Mask, £10, Space NK

Seasonal adjustments: hand slugging

Whilst autumn can be mild, the brisk and harsh winter winds still manage to trickle through, and can cause severe dryness to our hands.

When adjusting to the cooler weather, Benar recommends thicker formulas. “In winter, heavier creams with ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, and glycerin are essential to lock in moisture and protect from dryness and cracking.”

A drop in temperatures can cause severe dryness (Alamy Stock Photo)

Philp recommends “hand slugging” for extra hydration during cold snaps.

“It’s a simple moisturising technique whereby you apply a hand cream and then another treatment layer with a thicker formula on top.”

This layering technique traps in moisture to prevent long-term cracking or splitting.

Nursem Caring Skin Fix – 50ml, £15, Space NK

Weleda Skin Food – 75ml, £14.95, Look Fantastic