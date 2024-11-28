The ultimate gift guide for fashion lovers

Woman smiles in sparkling gold skirt and red blouse surrounded by presents

Christmas shopping is tricky at the best of times, but shopping for a fashion lover is a daunting task, and living up to expectations can be a big pressure.

Not only will your fashion-obsessed giftee know the latest trends and faux pas, but they’re most likely ahead of most mainstream retailers, only adding to the challenge.

Fashion lovers are often ahead of the trend curve (Alamy Stock Photo)

“Chances are, they’ll have their own aesthetic,” says shopping and trends expert at Rakuten, Alex Stedman. “It doesn’t sound particularly romantic, but I would always ask if there’s something they like or have their eye on. That way you’re not guessing their taste.”

Fashion insiders have drawn up the best things to buy a fashion lover this Christmas depending on their style – and luckily – it’s not all clothes…

For the ‘quiet luxury’ lover

The seemingly ever-pervading trend of ‘quiet luxury’, characterised by an understated and discerning taste that avoids overt displays of wealth, has become a mainstream go-to this year.

For your fashion lover that favours plain cashmere knits, grey wool overcoats and silk white skirts – understated elegance is the way forward.

“[These people are drawn to] understated, high-quality brands such as Totême, Bottega Veneta, and Loro Piana,” says founder of luxury resale platform Sellier, Hanushka Toni. “So take inspiration from these brands and consider a cashmere jumper or a sleek leather tote which adds timeless style.”

Toni advises sticking to a neutral colour palette and opting for timeless designs.

For a more budget-friendly option, Stedman suggests luxurious home accessories, “I don’t know many people who wouldn’t love a candle, the epitome of luxury,” says Stedman.

“Try Jo Malone or Selfridges. Diptyque is divine if your budget permits, but Plum & Ashby still looks and smells amazing at a lower price point.”

Plum and Ashby Fir Balsam & Winter Berries Candle, £32

Barbour Faux-Fur Trimmed Leather Gloves, £49.95

For fans of Nineties street style

If you’re buying for someone who loves low rise, the style of the Spice Girls and all things Nineties, then lean into nostalgia over specific fashion pieces.

“If they’re a fan of Nineties street style, they’ll definitely love taking their photos with a Polaroid camera,” says Stedman.

The Spice Girls were the epitome of Nineties fashion (Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re keen to get them more fashion oriented, “Look to Nineties skate brands like Stüssy, Carhartt, and Palace,” says founder of the pre-loved boutique One Scoop Store, Holly Watkins. “These are easy to pick up on online or at second hand stores.”

Polaroid Go Generation 2 Instant Camera, £79.99

Stüssy Mid-Depth Big Stock Snapback, £45

For the boho romantic

Boho style can be characterised by soft silhouettes, frills, florals and delicate fabrics.

“Bows are huge this festive season,” says Stedman. “A velvet bow hairclip would make a gorgeous gift to complement a romantic style.”

Whilst Watkins suggests taking inspiration from the past, “Look for florals, pastels and neutrals and mix with vintage suede waistcoats for a real noughties Sienna Miller vibe.”

New Look Burgundy Organza Faux Pearl Trim Bow Hair Slide, £6.99

M&S Suede Tote Bag, £130

For the edgy maximalist

If your giftee loves Kate Moss’ rock-girl era style and indulges in maximalist trends from fur to leopard print, then gravitate toward bold accessories.

“You can’t go wrong with leopard print,” says Stedman. “Go for a small item from an uber-cool brand like GANNI – a leopard print cardholder would be perfect.

“Or try a cool pair of sunglasses like an oval shape which feels really modern with a rock edge.”

Kate Moss has long loved a faux fur coat (Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re looking for a statement piece, this classic style can be expensive, so Watkins suggests going second-hand – “A classic leather or shearling biker jacket never dates.

“The ultimate is by Acne Studios – originally £3-4k – but you can pick them up second-hand for around £500. Or look to vintage stores for originals at around £50.”

Mango Oval Sunglasses, £19.99

GANNI Leopard Printed Bou Card Holder, £85

For the vintage retro lover

For vintage lovers, unique finds are key. Sophie Franks, manager at Sue Ryder’s York store, highlights the treasure trove of charity shops:

“Charity shops are the perfect place to find thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts they’ll treasure,” she says. “Look for quality fabrics, vintage-inspired styles, or quirky accessories like a 70s-style scarf or sparkly brooch.”

For vintage lovers, buying second hand is key (Alamy Stock Photo)

Watkins emphasises the importance of making the vintage items feel like their own. “Find a second-hand silk shirt or cashmere scarf and have it embroidered with their name or initials,” she says. “Cressida Jamieson works with new and vintage textiles, and they make incredible gifts.”

Cressida Jamieson Hand-written Embroidered Love Note Handkerchief, £35

What to avoid buying a fashion lover

The experts seemed to agree on one thing to avoid buying a fashion-obsessive: clothes.

“I would avoid buying them clothes!” says Stedman, “Chances are, they’ll have their own aesthetic. I’d go for a chic fashion tome, like the Naomi: in Fashion book from the recent V&A exhibition Naomi by Naomi Campbell book.”

The V&A in London has an exhibition showcasing model Naomi Campbell’s most memorable clothes (Alamy Stock Photo)

On top of this, Toni says to avoid the biggest trend – “I’d avoid items that are overly trendy as they may not align with their personal style, and steer clear of fast fashion pieces with low quality, as true fashion enthusiasts appreciate craftsmanship and durability.”

As with all Christmas shopping, the most important thing to bear in mind when shopping for a fashion lover ultimately is the returns policy.