The plea of the persecuted Church: Don’t forget us this Advent season

Get any group of religious people together, and the conversation may well turn to how difficult it can be to live the Christian faith in an Ireland increasingly marked by secularism.

That shared set of assumptions about life and its purpose, reflected in use of language, in culture and in the law, is quickly moving towards its end. But the reality is that, compared with many other parts of the world, Ireland continues to be a very easy place in which to be a Christian.

In the 21st century, you might be forgiven for assuming that religious tolerance and freedom are universally recognised and respected.

However, a new report from the charity for which I work, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), reveals that many Christians across the globe face varying degrees of persecution, discrimination, and hostility.

While the nature and intensity of this mistreatment differs from region to region, the phenomenon remains disturbingly widespread, affecting millions of believers in both overt and subtle ways. A staggering one in seven Christians across the world face persecution because of their faith.

Persecuted and Forgotten? A Report on Christians oppressed for their Faith 2022-24 highlights that Christian persecution has significantly worsened in most countries surveyed.

The report provides global and regional analysis, examining the situation for Christians in 18 countries of key concern – from Nicaragua in Latin America to Myanmar in the Far East to Burkina Faso in West Africa – between 2022 and 2024.

Militant Islam is responsible for the increased persecution in all six African countries reviewed, indicating that the epicentre of militant Islamist violence has shifted from the Middle East to Africa. Depressingly, mass migration of Christian communities, triggered by militant Islamist attacks, has destabilised and disenfranchised them, raising questions about the long-term survival of the Church in key regions.

Countries where Christian persecution and oppression has increased include world powers such as China and India, as well as Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

For the first time in the report’s 18-year history, Nicaragua is featured in response to extreme oppressive measures targeting Christians, notably the mass detention and expulsion of clergy by the regime of President Nicolás Maduro.

Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian at the world's tallest statue of St Patrick when it was illuminated red - the colour of martyrdom - in solidarity with persecuted Christians during November's 'week of witness' PICTURE: BILL SMYTH

Recurring themes in our research include the displacement of Christian communities following attacks by extremist groups and the forced marriage and conversion of Christian women and girls, as well as the kidnapping and intimidation of priests and the publication of derogatory content about Christianity in school textbooks.

Anti-Christian persecution has been perpetrated by both state and non-state actors, such as militant organisations, other groups of religious extremists and criminal gangs. Authoritarian regimes, including those in China, Eritrea, India and Iran, ramped up repressive measures against Christians, either in the name of religious nationalism or state secularism. The restrictions included tougher sentencing for alleged insults against state ideology, confiscation of places of worship, increased arrests of clergy and laity as well as longer periods of detention.

In places like North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen, being openly Christian can lead to arrest, imprisonment, or even execution. Strict blasphemy laws in countries such as Pakistan and Iran can lead to death sentences or life imprisonment for those accused of insulting Islam, a charge frequently levelled against Christians. These charges are often arbitrary, based on false accusations, or used as tools of personal vendettas.

Minority Christian communities make the plea: don’t forget us. They already feel isolated and alienated in their own towns and communities, but the sense of solidarity with the global Christian community is important to them

For many Christians living in these areas, practising their faith must be done in secret, away from the prying eyes of authorities, radical religious groups, or even neighbours. Underground churches have become a necessity and being caught attending one can result in severe punishment. In extreme cases, Christians are driven from their homes, forced to flee their communities, and live as refugees in foreign lands.

By drawing attention to their stories, ACN aims to give voice to those who are often voiceless and to assure them that they are not forgotten by the global Christian community. That is why we ask parishes, congregations and religious communities to keep the plight of persecuted Christians to the fore in their work, reflection and prayer about social action in the world.

Wherever I’ve gone in the world and visited minority Christian communities, the one plea they always make is: don’t forget us. They already feel isolated and alienated in their own towns and communities, but the sense of solidarity with the global Christian community is important to them.

As we begin this Advent season of anticipation and wonder, it is also important as people of faith to emphasise the power of prayer, not only for the persecuted but also for those who perpetrate violence.

Above all, I hope this new report will serve as a powerful reminder of the ongoing persecution faced by Christians around the world. Through public awareness, prayer, and charitable support, ACN shines a light on the struggles of those who suffer for their faith and calls on the global community to act in solidarity with them.

Michael Kelly is director of public affairs for Aid to the Church in Need, Ireland, which works in 140 countries. The Persecuted and Forgotten? report can be read at acnireland.org