The Jameel Motors Farizon SV van arrives in the UK

The first batch of Jameel Motors Farizon SV electric vans has arrived in the UK.

Jameel Motors Farizon is part of the Geely Holding Group – China’s largest private vehicle manufacturer. The SV will be the first vehicle the firm is selling on British soil.

It will be directly competing with vans such as the Ford E-Transit and Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo.

There will be a choice of three battery packs on offer. (Farizon)

The van will be available with a choice of three battery packs including a 67kWh, 83kWh or a larger 106kWh unit. The firm claims you’ll get 177, 247 and 342 miles of range from each respective battery pack, ensuring that there’s an option for all types of drivers.

There is a choice of eight different body styles and the van has a payload of up to 1,390kg.

Tom Carney, managing director for Jameel Motors Farizon UK, said: “Landing the first UK-spec vans at the port sends a strong message to the UK retailers and customers: we mean business.

“We introduced ourselves and our plans for the Farizon SV last month, and we’re on track to meet our ambitious timelines. The team is already meeting customers, retailers and partners as we prepare for the start of sales in the coming weeks, bringing an exciting new proposition to the UK van market.”

Prices and specifications for the Farzion SV will be revealed soon, with first UK test drives available later this month.