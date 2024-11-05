The Dacia Spring Cargo will be the cheapest electric van on sale

Dacia has unveiled Britain’s cheapest new van with its Spring Cargo.

To make this car-derived van, the Spring has undergone a diet with the rear seats removed and a mesh bulkhead fitted in their place. The rear windows have been replaced with metal that has been blacked out to still make the Spring Cargo look like the standard car. Additionally, all vans are painted in Polar white paint, too.

The Spring Cargo still retains a five-door bodystyle. (Dacia)

Standard specifications include a 10-inch infotainment screen, cruise control, Bluetooth, remote central locking, electric front windows and manual air-conditioning.

In terms of practicality, the van still keeps its five-door bodystyle with a traditional tailgate opening. But loadspace stands at a total of 1,085 litres – which is 81 litres more than the four-seater Spring with the rear seats down. Also, it has a payload of up to 370kg.

The cargo space stands at 1,085 litres. (Dacia)

Under the bonnet, the Cargo version still retains the same powertrain as in the normal Spring. It features a 26.8kWh battery pack with an electric motor that produces a total of 65bhp. Dacia claims the van can do up to 186 miles on a single charge. Plus, DC rapid charging is compatible, taking 45 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 per cent.

The Dacia Spring Cargo is available to order now and will cost the same as the standard car at £14,995 excluding VAT.