The best used SUVs to take on winter driving

The clocks have changed and the shorter days and longer nights are firmly with us. Though temperatures have remained quite mild up until this point, things will likely get significantly colder as we move towards the end of the year.

That means more ice on the roads and the chance of snow in certain areas. Both of these situations can be helped by a proper four-wheel-drive SUV, which brings improved traction and can travel over difficult surfaces more easily than a ‘normal’ car.

If you’re on a budget, and you live in an area where winter months can make it difficult for you to commute or simply drive around, we’ve picked the best winter-ready SUVs on the used market.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Land Cruiser is one of the toughest and dependable off-roaders in the world. (Toyota)

One of the most reliable, dependable and strongest cars ever to drive on this earth is the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser.

For £10,000, you’ll be looking at an example with just under 100,000 miles – which for a Land Cruiser is still in its running-in period and will be a 120 series, which ran from 2002 to 2009.

It comes with a 3.0-litre diesel or 4.6-litre V6 petrol engine, while in terms of reliability, these engines were built to last and suffer from very few mechanical issues.

The Land Cruiser is also excellent off-road and can seat up to seven people with loads of room inside, too. There is no wonder that drivers in uninhabitable places like the Australian outback and the deserts of the Middle East use Toyota Land Cruisers as the number one transportation choice.

Range Rover

The Range Rover is still seen as the benchmark of all the off-roaders. (Land Rover)

Just like the Land Cruiser, the Range Rover has a proven reputation over the years as a go-anywhere off-roader. The British alternative does it with more toys, comfort and refinement, however. At this price point, you can fetch yourself a late facelifted L322 model that ran from 2009 to 2012. However, we’d avoid early cars as they suffer from poor reliability. You can buy either the older 3.6 TD V8 diesel or the 4.4 TD V8 diesel which is borrowed from BMW. These later cars come with more modern technology and have a fresher, more modern look.

Off-road, the Range Rover is in a class of its own with all versions being able to climb any mountain or wade through any stream. However, what lets the Range Rover down is its reliability. When buying, check that it’s got a full service history and that all the tyres match as these are indications of how the car has been looked after. Unfortunately, electrical, mechanical and air suspension issues are common with the car and will cost a lot to rectify. So, if you want one of the best off-roaders, just make sure you can afford not just the running costs, but the repair bills, too.

Porsche Cayenne

The Cayenne was Porsche’s first SUV. (Porsche)

What is seen as the 911 of SUVs is Porsche’s Cayenne. For our budget, you’ll get a later first-generation car which ran from 2003 to 2007. Unfortunately, you’ll have to forget about the Turbo model at this price point and focus on the 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel of 4.5-litre V8 petrol.

The diesel makes more economic sense as it’s a lot more frugal and cheaper to run than the V8. The Cayenne’s looks are very divisive, meaning you’re going to have to love the way it looks in order to buy one. But, if you want a fast, great-to-drive four-wheel-drive SUV with a lot of pedigree, then the Cayenne is certainly worth a look.

Volvo XC90

The XC90 has been around since 2002. (Volvo)

A much more sensible choice is the family-friendly seven-seat XC90 from Volvo. For £10,000, this will get you a first generation car which ran from 2002 all the way up until 2015.

You can find yourself a clean R-Design version with between 90,000 and 100,000 miles on the clock which comes with larger alloy wheels and a sportier overall appearance within this budget.

Plus, the XC90 comes with space for seven, four-wheel drive, a classy cabin and some of the most comfortable seats ever fitted to a car. The only issues that crop up with the XC90 of this generation are that the 2.4-litre D5 diesel is a little noisy, while this big Volvo isn’t really very engaging to drive.

Plus, injectors can fail on the diesel and gearboxes can tend to play up. But, other than those niggles, the XC90 is a very likeable and capable off-roader.

BMW X5

The X5 is one of BMW’s best SUVs. (BMW) (eb.andriuolo)

Still regarded as one of the best SUVs BMW has produced was its first – the X5. Not only does it drive really well, but it also has that sporty pedigree found in other models in the BMW range – just like the Porsche Cayenne. Considering the £10,000 budget, you can pick up a decent second-generation car in M Sport guise and run the 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit, with mileage ranging from 70,000 to 100,000 miles.

The X5 isn’t the most practical car in this list, nor is it the cheapest to run, but with its more car-like nature and impressive performance and driving dynamics, it’s no wonder the X5 is still one of the benchmark SUVs. A number of recalls were issued for the second-generation car, so make sure before you buy that they have been sorted. Recalls included power steering pulleys coming loose, seat belts becoming detached, problems with the brake servo and brake discs cracking and failing.

Dacia Duster

The Duster is one of the best budget off-roaders on the market. (Dacia)

If you think that these big four-wheel-drive SUVs are a little old, then the Dacia Duster may be the answer to all your prayers. Plenty on the used market sit beneath the £10,000 threshold. Not only can you get the Duster with four-wheel-drive, but you can get a relatively highly-specced 2019 Comfort model that gives you all the toys that you need.

For sure, it doesn’t carry the prestige or pedigree as some of the cars on this list, but it certainly is one of the most sensible choices. The interior isn’t the most luxurious and the driving experience is only average – but if you want value for money, then the Duster should certainly be taken seriously. Kitted out with a set of winter tyres, the Duster will give all the others on this list a run for their money off-road, too.