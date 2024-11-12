The best potted mini Christmas trees for small spaces

Don’t have room for a full-size Christmas tree? Many of us live in small homes, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on the star of the show when it comes to festive décor.

Or perhaps you’ve simply watched too many Hallmark movies and want a tiny tree for the kitchen, hallway or even your bedroom or to brighten up your desk space – as well as the main 6ft extravaganza in the living room!

There are plenty of tiny Christmas trees available, some of which can even be delivered via your letterbox and come complete with decorations. Also, if you get one that’s potted with roots, you could try repotting it to extend its life outdoors after. Here are some of our top tiny tree picks…

Serbian spruce Pyramid Pot Grown Christmas Tree, £12, B&Q stores

These dinky spruce trees, grown in Scotland, come in a 23cm-diameter pot, making them ideal for even the smallest corners and crannies. They come undecorated, so you’re free to jazz up your tiny tree as you wish – keep it classy with a single string of soft gold lights, or a few mini pom-poms would be fun. But be quick as they’re only available in stores until stocks run out. They promise ‘excellent’ needle retention, too.

The Jingle Bell Tree, £35, Bloom & Wild

Did you know letterbox flower specialists Bloom & Wild also sell mini Christmas trees? Yes, they’re delivered via your letterbox, complete with cute pots and all the supplies you’ll need to get your tiny tree zhuzhed up (including batteries for lights, if you go with one of those options). They’ve got a range of deco themes to choose from, starting from £27. We love this classic festive gold and red Jingle Bell Tree. Order by December 22 for regular delivery or by December 23 for pricier courier delivery.

Mini Potted Christmas Tree, £35, tree2mydoor.com

This one comes with a hessian wrap secured with a tartan ribbon – ideal for anyone looking to channel rustic, countryside charm with their festive décor this Christmas. This mail order tree also comes in two size options: the ‘mini’ is approx. 50-60cm tall, and the ‘tiny’ (£25) is an even more miniature 25-30cm tall.

Pot Grown Blue Spruce Tree (1-2ft), £24.99, Dobbies stores from late November

If you’d prefer to see your tree in the flesh before buying, Dobbies garden centres will have a range of small options available in stores nationwide from later this month, including a super-slimline Araucaria and a classic Nordmann Fir. We think this bushy blue spruce would look fab with some old-school shimmering baubles, with pride of place atop a side table.

Nordman Fir Pot Grown Christmas Tree 1ft, currently £14.99 (usually £24.99), Jacksons Nurseries

Want something that feels like classic Christmas, but is just on the compact side? Jacksons Nurseries, which deliver to most UK-wide locations, has a good range, including a potted Nordmann fir starting from 1ft. They’re taking online orders now, with December 18 set to be the last day for getting your selection in in time for the festivities.

How to (try!) and keep a potted Christmas tree going

Keen to extend the life of your tiny tree once the festivities are over? Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture, shares some tips.

Limit its time indoors

“If you have a potted Christmas tree, there are several things that you can do to help keep it in a good condition so it can be replanted again later,” says Smith. “Ideally, bring the tree inside as late as possible, as you should not keep living trees inside your home for much longer than 12 days.”

Position it carefully

“When inside, try to keep it somewhere cool as the tree naturally thrives in colder environments. Avoid placing the tree near a direct heat source, such as a fireplace or radiator, as this can scorch the needles and dry the tree out quickly.”

Don’t overdo the decorations

“Try not to overload with decorations, as the small size of the tree means it cannot handle a lot of weight. Also, avoid using string lights with larger bulbs, as this can also scorch the needles of the tree.”

Check the soil and drainage

“The soil of your potted tree should always feel damp, but should not be allowed to become waterlogged. Test if your tree needs watering by placing your finger into the top few inches of the soil, and water if this feels dry,” says Smith. “Ensure your tree has good drainage and is in a pot that has a drainage hole, as this will help prevent overwatering by allowing excess water to drain away. Too much water can cause root rot.”

Transfer to a bigger pot

“If you are going to be replanting your tree, place it into a slightly bigger pot. Fill the new pot with fresh soil until around a third full. The tree and its root ball will fill most of the pot, but there should still be some space for more compost to cover the roots. Pat the soil down to ensure the tree is secure.

“The re-potted tree can be kept outside for the rest of the year, but during summer it may need to be moved out of direct sunlight and watered more frequently to stop it drying out. If you want it to keep its ‘Christmas tree’ shape, regularly prune out any damaged or overlapping branches.”