The best places for a winter walk in Northern Ireland

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the perfect location for getting in the Christmas spirit

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the perfect location for getting in the Christmas spirit

The run up to Christmas is stressful for many but going for a walk is a wonderful way to switch off.

Luckily, Northern Ireland is filled with stunning walks to explore and enjoy in the winter weather. So wrap up warm and head out for a crisp walk in the stunning parklands, hills and estates across the country. From forest parks to stately homes, we’ve picked some of our favourite spots to take a snow-covered stroll.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

From November 23 the stunning Hillsborough gardens will be transformed into a winter wonderland inspired by the 12 days of Christmas.

Walk around and discover all 12 festive displays as well as few extra surprises including a polar bear swimming in the pond and a giant Advent calendar.

And in December, youngsters will also be able to visit Santa himself where they will be gifted a bag of special reindeer food to make sure Santa stops at their house this Christmas.

Maritime Mile

The SS Nomadic is now a visitor attraction in Belfast

Now that all the Christmas lights have been switched on it’s the perfect time to explore an area steeped in history. Stretching from Sailortown to the Titanic Pump House, the waterfront pathway encompasses the City Quays area and Titanic Quarter with iconic sights such as the Big Fish, SS Nomadic and Titanic Belfast along the way.

More: 7 autumn walks in Northern Ireland our writers recommend

Gruffalo Trail at Colin Glen Forest Park

Gruffalo Trail at Colin Glen Forest Park

Inspired by Julia Donaldson’s children’s book this forest park is perfect for getting out in the fresh winter air with the family.

The site is home to the eight-foot-tall Gruffalo, complete with knobbly knees, turned out toes and a poisonous wart on the end of his nose as well asall his forest friends.

From entering through the Gruffalo Archway, through the forest park to a beautiful Gruffalo themed seating area next to the cascading Colin River both children and adults amazed by the details on display.

Antrim Castle Gardens

Get a better view of Antrim from the 40m ferris wheel in Antrim Castle Gardens from Saturday December 9

“You will find nothing like these 400 year old gardens anywhere else in Northern Ireland,” boasts the Discover NI website when describing Antrim Castle Gardens.

From the 17th Century Anglo Dutch style canals, ponds and avenues to the Platinum Jubilee Clockwork Garden the gardens are bursting with history, heritage and beauty. Visitors can dander the grounds before warming up with a hot drink in the refurbished Clotworthy House. Perfect for every memeber of the family including the dog.

More: The best forest walks around the UK and Ireland to take on this autumn and winter

And from November 29 the gardens will be “enchanted” - coming to life with a magical Christmas experience for all the family. Visit the Wonderland Wood, drop in on Santa and don’t forget to enjoy the rides, attractions, and the delicious food in the Festive Food Fayre.

Montalto Estate

Zoo-bred red squirrels thriving in Montalto Estate, Ballynahinch

Aiming to reconnect visitors with nature through access to a range of captivating gardens and beautiful walks and trails Montalto Estate is the perfect place for a winter wander.

Visitors can avail of the estate’s beautiful gardens, historic walks and trails, children’s play area and dog park as they enjoy the natural surroundings.

Stormont Estate

Snow on the grass on the Stormont Estate in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

With beautiful gardens, walking and fitness trails and a children’s play park the Stormont Estate has something for everyone. There are three woodland interactive trails within the public area that seek to connect visitors, including families and young people, with the rich biodiversity of the Stormont woodlands.

More: Lesser-known spots perfect for an autumn walk in Northern Ireland

Redburn Country Park

Redburn Country Park features 7km of pathways and running trails. The woods are home to birds such as tits and finches. In the open glades, you might spot a few rabbits and on rare occasions, if lucky, you may catch a glimpse of the park’s shyest resident, the red squirrel.

The Argory

The Argory Estate has been a favourite place of Lynette's to walk since childhood

Built in the 1820s The Argory’s hillside location offers spectacular views over the gardens and 320-acre wooded estate bordering the River Blackwater. This former home of the MacGeough–Bond family has a stable yard with horse carriages, harness room, acetylene gas plant and laundry. Take a walk around the delightful gardens or for the more adventurous along the woodland and riverside way-marked trails – you might see a kingfisher.

You can also visit the second-hand bookshop, adventure playground and Lady Ada’s award-winning tea-room which provide treats for children and adults alike.

Rowallane Garden

Rowallane Garden in Saintfield, Co Down, in autumn

The Garden, of some 50 acres in total, features a walled garden, rock garden woods, wildflower meadows, two walking paths, a bell tower, and a tearoom. The estate house is the headquarters of the National Trust in Northern Ireland.

Rowallane Garden is ideal for leisurely walks, afternoon tea or just simply relaxing on a seat in the walled garden.

Bangor Castle

Built in 1852 Bangor Castle is situated in the grounds of Castle Park alongside the North Down Museum and is just a short walk from Bangor Castle Walled Garden. The site was a firm favourite of prolific author C. S. Lewis as he enjoyed the beautiful view over Belfast Lough.

Tours of the building are available by appointment only. The grounds are always accessible to visitors.