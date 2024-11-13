The 5 psychological traits you need to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly winners of the Entertainment Award for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! attending the National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London on September 1 2024.

Get ready for your annual fix of nail-biting challenges and gruesome eating tasks because ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens on Sunday November 17.

Coleen Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse are among the 10 celebrities who make up this year’s cast.

As the contestants nervously wait to find out what the next three weeks Down Under have in store for them, here a psychologist pinpoints key psychological traits which could help the celebrities successfully tackle the gruesome challenges and win the show.

1. Resilience

Oti Mabuse attends the Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London (Ian West/PA)

“Winners of the show have generally showed a high level of psychological resilience, helping them to cope with acute levels of stress within tasks and group dynamics,” says Dr Rachael Molitor, a chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University.

Contestants who have been through tough experiences, or have experience dealing with challenging situations, often do well.

“The coping strategies and psychological resilience they’ve developed in the past come in handy when they’re in the jungle,” adds Dr Sarita Robinson, senior lecturer in Psychology at the University of Central Lancashire. “Challenges like solving puzzles whilst submerged in a water tank are near impossible if celebs don’t have the nerves of steel.”

2. Adaptability

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly love to cheekily announce a twist halfway through a challenge, so being adaptable in the face of new obstacles is crucial for success.

“Adaptability and problem-solving to group dynamics and environments will help the contestants navigate the continuing changing conditions or sudden challenges within trials,” explains Molitor.

Cognitive flexibility also plays a central part in this.

“Going up against infamous challenges, such as having to eat a live spider, requires a high degree of cognitive flexibility,” says Robinson. “This helps contestants to adapt their thinking and strategies in response to the shocking dares of the jungle.”

3. Determination

Having an unwavering determination to bring all the stars back to camp, no matter what the task, will help the contestants overcome their fears.

“Dreading challenges and the usual struggles of the Jungle will stand in the way of success for contestants,” says Robinson. “If they embody determination and believe they can succeed, then they will be able to persevere through the challenges.

“If they think a challenge is impossible, like many of us would when being buried alive by rodents, they are more likely to give up – and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

4. Emotional regulation

Being locked up in a dark cave with rats, snakes and spiders crawling over you is designed to increase your heart rate and stress levels – but the key to success in these challenges is the ability to stay calm and keep your emotions in check.

“Showing emotion regulation throughout stressful times and tasks can help support the calmness of the environment, not only during tasks but also during inevitable camp conflicts,” highlights Molitor.

5. Extrovertism

Danny Jones attends the UK premiere of Road Diary Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, at the Ham Yard Hotel, London (James Manning/PA)

Extroverted individuals usually thrive on the show and previous Kings and Queens of the Jungle all oozed charisma on screen.

“High extroverted people have been shown as more outgoing and expressive helping to thrive in a camp setting and support the entertainment value of the show in which people are watching for,” reflects Molitor. “Having a likeable personality and charisma may support their popularity within the show and help to keep the atmosphere lively, positive and entertaining.”

Have the ability to boost morale will come in handy in the group challenges.