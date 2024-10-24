Skoda adds more to its Karoq SUV with Edition models

The updated Karoq range now comes with more equipment as standard. (Skoda)

The updated Karoq range now comes with more equipment as standard. (Skoda)

Skoda has tweaked its Karoq range, boosting equipment and improving value for money.

In line with a similar update recently made to the Fabia, Scala and Kamiq, Skoda has added new ‘Edition’ trim levels in the form of SE Edition, SE L Edition, and SportLine Edition.

The new entry-level SE Edition now kicks off the range at £29,975, and gets front parking sensors, a rear-view camera, keyless entry and heated front seats and steering wheel. For an extra £2,175, the £32,150 SE L Edition boasts adaptive cruise control, a powered tailgate and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Karoq starts at £29,975. (Skoda) (ŠKODA AUTO)

SportLine Edition now tops the range at £36,390. It adds a heated windscreen, sports front seats, heated rear seats, Dynamic Chassis Control and a sportier exterior appearance.

Engines remain the same as before, so customers get a choice of three petrol engines and one diesel. The 114bhp 1.0-litre and 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol come with front-wheel drive. The former comes with a manual transmission only, while the latter has a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes. The 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol and 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel only come with four-wheel drive and automatic transmissions.

Order books for the improved Karoq range are open now with first deliveries expected in late November.