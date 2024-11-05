Royal Enfield’s ‘Flying Flea’ brand kickstarts electric offensive

The new bike is expected to arrive in 2026

Royal Enfield has created a new electric vehicle brand to help it deliver urban-focused, battery-powered motorcycles – Flying Flea.

With its first models available to buy in spring 2026, Flying Flea will be launching initially with the C6 and scrambler-styled S6 with both being designed to help with urban mobility.

The Flying Flea name comes from the original Royal Enfield motorcycle of the same name that was used during the Second World War. These lightweight motorcycles were dropped via parachute and were designed to offer easy mobility for troops on the ground.

The Flying Flea range is designed for urban use

The first model to launch under the new Flying Flea banner will be the C6, which arrives incorporating a classic-style ‘girder’ fork which was used in many pre-1930s motorcycles. A lightweight aluminium frame is shaped around the magnesium battery case, while a special chip constantly monitors the bike and can alert if it is moved or disturbed.

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield added: “This represents a completely new chapter for Royal Enfield, inspired by our legacy, driven by our vision for the future and an outcome of REBALANCE, our approach to business.

The C6 gets a range of classic touches

“Flying Flea combines distinctive style, city-focussed practicality, and cutting-edge technology. This is the start of a fresh, sustainable ride for us, and offers the world an elegant, effective and sustainable everyday transportation.”

A twist-and-go powertrain aims to make the C6 as intuitive to ride as possible, but lean angle-sensitive ABS ensures that a safety net is in place too. Royal Enfield hasn’t given any details regarding the Flying Flea’s price or range, but has stated that it can be charged up at a domestic three-pin plug where it will accept ‘ample range to explore the city’.