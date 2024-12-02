Rihanna steps out in maximalist turquoise fur at the Fashion Awards 2024

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky turned up fashionably late to the Fashion Awards red carpet

Rihanna stepped out in an-eye catching furry turquoise dress and matching hat with a plunging black corset underneath for the Fashion Awards 2024 in London.

Rihanna channelled extravagant maximalism in her feathered ensemble (Ian West/PA)

The 36-year-old singer dipped into the archives for her look, wearing an outfit from Christian Lacroix’s autumn/winter 2002 couture collection.

Rihanna was on the red carpet to support her partner, musician ASAP Rocky, with whom she shares two children. Rocky was being honoured as a Cultural Innovator at the Fashion Awards for his resounding impact on the creative industries and popular culture this year.

This is Rihanna’s first appearance at the event since 2019, where she sported a similar colour palette in a Fenty pale blue mini dress and matching jacket.

Rihanna attending the Fashion Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Never one to be outshone, this year Rihanna paired her vibrant blue hat and wrap dress with pointed-toe heels, sheer tights, and lots of diamonds – after all, the event is presented by the jeweller Pandora.

The Barbadian singer accessorised with a pair of black leather gloves and a sheer sequinned skirt.

Rihanna’s look was similar to her last Fashion Awards appearance (Ian West/PA)

ASAP Rocky on the other hand kept it simple in an oversized utilitarian navy workwear suit, worn with a white shirt and red tie.

Rocky has a long-standing relationship with fashion – he made his debut at Paris Fashion Week in June this year with a collection called ‘American Sabotage’ and designed a space for Moncler’s ‘The City of Genius’ event in Shanghai in October.

His personal style is widely copied, and he’s appeared in campaigns for fashion houses such as Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Dior, Moncler, Guess, and Rihanna’s own brand, Fenty Skin.

On the music side of things, he has logged 17.5 billion streams since emerging in 2011.

ASAP Rocky kept it simple in a navy cotton two piece (Ian West/PA)

“Rocky has had a resounding impact on the creative industries and popular culture this year,” said the British Fashion Council’s CEO, Caroline Rush.

She added: “Through these collections [at Paris Fashion Week and in Shanghai] and the promotion of his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, he has firmly positioned himself at the intersection of culture and innovation.”