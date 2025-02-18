Renault’s ‘Fireman Acess’ technology aims to boost EV safety

Renault created a new system which enables emergency services to tackle an electric car battery fire in a matter of minutes.

The ‘Fireman Access’ system sees an adhesive disc placed over an access port through the casing of an EV’s traction battery which keeps it sealed during normal use. However, if the car should set on fire, emergency services can use the powerful water jet from a fire hose to dislodge the disc and flood the car’s battery cells in just a few minutes.

It’s said to be an effective way to combat ‘thermal runaway’ – a process which sees an electrical fire essentially power itself – and would allow a fire emergency team to tackle a blaze in a fraction of the time it would usually take. Without it, it would take ‘ten times’ the amount of water to extinguish the fire, according to Renault. It’s why the system has already been equipped to all-electric and hybrid vehicles sold by the group.

However, Renault Group has also now made the system available to all other car manufacturers through a free licencing process. It’ll allow other car makers to fit the safety-boosting system to their own vehicles.

Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group, said: “Innovating to improve road safety is part of who we are at Renault. We’re particularly proud of the partnership developed with the fire services in recent years. Fireman Access is a practical demonstration of what can be achieved by combining our expertise as a manufacturer with the skills of the men and women who keep us safe every day.

“Today, I’m delighted to be making this innovation freely available, because when it comes to a subject like safety, we need to break down all the barriers. This move is also in keeping with the commitment made alongside the United Nations, to make mobility safer, all over the world”.

As part of the agreement, licensees will ‘agree that any upgrades will be made available to other members of the community’.