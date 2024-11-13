Property: Stay putt here at Lough Erne

For those dreaming of a luxurious retreat within a breathtaking and peaceful setting, 11 Lough Erne Golf Village in Enniskillen offers a rare opportunity. Listed by Watters Property Sales through the iamsold Bidding Platform, this semi-detached villa is available at an opening bid of £240,000.

This property is nestled in the heart of the prestigious Lough Erne Resort, a 5-star haven where residents can enjoy two championship golf courses – Faldo and Castle Hume – as well as the Golf Academy.

Residents and their guests can avail of access to the resort’s amenities, including the renowned Thai Spa and award-winning dining at Catalina Restaurant; the villa presents an enviable lifestyle for golf and leisure enthusiasts.

Luxurious living comes to the fore here at Lough Erne Golf Village

Spanning two floors and approximately 1,608 square feet, the villa combines spaciousness with elegance. The open-plan main living area on the ground floor features designated spaces for both relaxation and dining, with patio doors leading to an outdoor barbecue area perfect for entertaining. The modern kitchen, complete with integrated appliances, has its own outdoor access. A second lounge or bedroom, along with a shower room and ample storage, completes the ground level, offering flexible space for family or guests.

Living spaces perfectly primed for modern lifestyles

Upstairs, the master bedroom includes a private ensuite, accompanied by two additional double bedrooms and a main family bathroom with a luxurious freestanding bath. Thoughtful touches like hallway storage enhance the villa’s functionality. The front of the property features designated parking with fresh tarmac and new paving, welcoming residents and guests with polished curb appeal.

A wise investment in a popular area – Enniskillen is a market town that continues to thrive, with a growing economy and a strong community spirit. Located just a short drive from the town centre, Lough Erne Golf Village is well-positioned for those who want to enjoy a peaceful setting while remaining close to urban conveniences. The development also benefits from strong rental potential, making it an attractive option for investors looking to capitalise on the increasing demand for high-quality properties in the area.

Timeless design features here at Lough Erne Golf Village

A rare opportunity to own a luxury home in one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after locations, this holiday retreat offers an exceptional blend of modern living and natural beauty.

With a unique setting, excellent amenities, and an outstanding standard of accommodation, it’s easy to see why this location is a standout choice for discerning buyers.

To learn more, contact Watters Property Sales at 028 660 22200, or visit iamsoldni.com. Bidding available Thursday November 14 from 2pm to 2:30pm.

Don’t miss out on the chance to own this slice of tranquillity in one of Ireland’s most desirable locations.