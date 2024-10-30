Property: Character here in Carlingford

Only 20 minutes from Dundalk and mere moments from the motorway and Newry, beautiful Carlingford is an attractive option for both dreamers and the more pragmatic.

Whatever the reason for Carlingford catching your eye, you’ll no doubt be charmed with this property at number 10 Premon Heights, brought to you Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.

This modern development sits at the foothills of Slieve Foye in a quiet hamlet just a short stroll to the village, a stone’s throw from the Harbour Walls and Lough Shore but still close enough to the historic village centre of Carlingford where buildings such as Carlingford Abbey, The Tholsel, Holy Trinity Heritage Centre, The Mint and the 18th Century Ghan House create a wonderful ambiance.

The medieval character of the village is well retained and is complemented by a great range of leisure facilities including gourmet restaurants, quaint pubs, adventure centre, modern marina and golfing at nearby Greenore Golf course.

Savour the spectacular views of Slieve Foy and Carlingford Lough from this property brought to you by Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll

Just 20 minutes’ drive to Dundalk Town and all it has to offer; superb transport networks, Dundalk Clarke train station, the M1 motorway via Dublin or Belfast and numerous, excellent bus services. The locality is very well served by both primary and secondary as well as a host of creches and childcare options.

The property has been tastefully decorated and very well maintained with quality to the fore throughout this exceptional home, all high-quality fittings and finishes.

Presented in superb condition, number 10 Premon Heights offers exceptional space and versatile accommodation, from the stunning views over Carlingford Lough and the Cooley Mountains to the elevated sun terrace, the two spacious reception rooms, fully fitted, modern kitchen with views out to Slieve Foye.

sherryfitz.ie