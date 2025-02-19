April stamp duty changes loom

From April, Stamp Duty rates are changing potentially raising costs for first-time buyers, home movers and property investors

April 2025 will mark the beginning of a significant jump in the percentage of property sales owing stamp duty in Northern Ireland, according to research from a property company.

Zoopla estimates that 59% of existing homeowner transactions will be liable to pay stamp duty, that’s compared to 10% completing sales before April.

Meanwhile the percentage of first-time buyers liable for the tax here, will rise from the current 1% to 5%.

That’s because from April 1, the “nil rate” stamp duty band for first-time buyers will shrink from £425,000 to £300,000. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland. And the standard residential stamp duty land tax (SDLT) nil-rate band will drop from £250,00 to £125,000 for buyers snapping up their next residence.

Overall Zoopla estimates that the stamp duty changes could add an extra £1.1 billion annually in the tax to government coffers. The website’s analysis was based on buyer inquiries to estate agents and property prices and excludes the impact of those buying additional homes.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla said: “Stamp duty has become a big source of tax revenue, approaching £10 billion a year for the Government. The reduction in tax reliefs from April will see more home buyers paying stamp duty.”